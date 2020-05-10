CLE Companion Hosts Cannabis Law Expert Ilya Ross on May 11 and May 12 in Streaming Presentations for Attorneys

Kristin Davidson Ilya Ross

CLE Companion is a disruptor in the legal industry, with its convenient and inexpensive Continuing Legal Education platform.

Since Cannabis Law is relatively new practice area, and the rules and regulations are still emerging, creating a CLE with an expert like IIya Ross to decipher these laws is especially important.” — Kristin Davidson, founder and CEO of CLE Companion

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED_STATES, May 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLE Companion , a disruptor in the legal industry with a convenient and inexpensive Continuing Legal Education platform, will host Cannabis Law Expert Ilya Ross of Vicente Sederberg LLP in a pair of streaming presentations on May 11 and May 12, both at 1 p.m. CST.Attorneys can sign up for the courses at:5/11- Cannabis Law 101: https://clecompanion.com/product/cannabis-law-101/ 5/12- Securities Exemptions: https://clecompanion.com/product/securities-exemptions-101/ Ross is a seasoned securities attorney with over a decade of experience at premier securities shops. As a big law veteran, he has worked on over one hundred public securities transactions and filings, including IPOs and follow-on offerings. In 2018, Ross entered the cannabis space to support entrepreneurs, farmers and pioneers in a new industry. He now works exclusively with cannabis clients on all facets of corporate and compliance work, including his most recent work advising LA retail social equity applicants in licensing, enterprise organization and financing matters.“Since Cannabis Law is relatively new practice area, and the rules and regulations are still emerging, creating a CLE with an expert like IIya Ross to decipher these laws is especially important,” said Kristin Davidson, the founder and CEO of CLE Companion. “This is a great opportunity for lawyers to learn more about the space, while at the same time satisfying their requirement.”Davidson added that in the COVID-19 environment, online CLE is a great way for attorneys to complete their requirement “without putting themselves at risk.” Attorneys and firms are also recognizing that using CLE Companion can save them both time and money. This is also true when you compare CLE Companion to other online providers, who must recoup their costs because of their massive overhead for studios and labor.“Our model is direct to attorney. We eliminate the costs in between.”CLE Companion's unique approach has been featured in many media outlets.About CLE CompanionCLE Companion is a fully accredited online CLE provider. Their mission is to take continuing legal education into the next phase of legal technology, which led them to create the most innovative, convenient CLE platform in the industry. Through goals of quality, service and value, CLE Companion has set the bar for Continuing Legal Education in all practice areas. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com

CLE Companion



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.