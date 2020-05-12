Top Freelancing Experts Team Up to Create the Mighty Freelance Network

Mighty Freelance Network formally launches to support new and scaling freelance business owners.

AUSTIN, TX, USA , May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freelance industry powerhouses Emily Leach and Laura Briggs have joined forces to create a freelance community and training association known as The Mighty Freelance Network . Founded under the umbrella of #FREECON, the conference for freelancers, Briggs and Leach aim to serve the growing workforce sector of independent contract professionals who work with multiple clients delivering creative, consulting, and technical services.In 2019, over 57 million Americans freelanced. Many of them provide services powered by technology and online marketing such as social media, content writing and editing, graphic design, web development, web design, voiceover and audio work, podcast production, virtual assistance, customer service, translation, and transcription.Laura Briggs is the author of How to Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business (2019, Entrepreneur Press) and the forthcoming books The Six Figure Freelancer (Entrepreneur Press, 2020) and The Complete Guide to Website Copywriting (Entrepreneur Press, 2021.) Her first book was the 2019 Best in Business winner at the Author Academy Awards in 2019. She’s been freelancing since 2012 and has worked with over 300 clients as a copywriter, project manager, SEO content strategist, book marketing expert, and publicist.She’s also the founder of Operation Freelance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that trains veterans and military spouses how to break into freelancing. She has delivered two TEDx talks on how freelancing is changing the economy and calling for adaptations in education. As The Freelance Coach and host of the Advanced Freelancing podcast, she’s helped a total of over 8,000 students and coaching clients start and scale their freelance business.“There’s been no one place where freelancers can gather, discuss ideas, support one another, and get accessible help for upleveling their business as solopreneurs or agency owners- that’s why Emily and I built The Mighty Freelance Network,” Briggs says. “We both bring different skills to the table but with the same passion for supporting freelancers.”Emily Leach is a pioneer as the founder of The Freelance Conference, also know as #FREECON, the only conference of its kind designed to connect freelance business owners and gain insights on growing their business. She is also the founder of the Freelance Business Week network of local community events in six U.S. cities, the Freelancers Choice Awards and the Texas Freelance Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps connect freelance business owners to health insurance. She is the host of the Freelancers Guide to Life and Business podcast and has been freelancing since 1992 and has worked as a civil/environmental engineering design, server administration, SEO and website design. She has delivered two TEDx talks on entrepreneurship and gender equality."A freelance business is not the same as running other business models, the need for a safe space to collaborate, support and learn together is critical for the entire industry," Leach says. "Creating this space online allows us to broaden our networks and create strategic partnerships."The free community opened in November 2019 and the Mighty Freelance Network Founding Members premium plan is now open! The community can be joined at www.mightyfreelancenetwork.com



