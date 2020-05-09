BHERC “OPERATION LOVE” DELIVERS MOTHERS’S DAY JOY WITH GIFT BASKETS & LUNCH FOR LA SENIORS, HOMELESS & SHELTERED MOMS

Mothers Day Graphic

BHERC Mother’s Day Weekend celebrates with Pre-Mother’s Day Online Event, gift baskets, meal distribution, love and joy for Moms isolated due to pandemic.

We want to make this a special day for the Mothers who have been isolated due to the pandemic. Sharing heartfelt love and joy to uplift and boost their spirits. Making certain they know we care!” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) continues its “Operation Love” campaign outreach Mother’s Day Sunday, May 10th, starting 8:00AM to 5:00PM PST with a distribution of baskets of essential personal items and dinner for Mother’s who have been in isolation due to the pandemic, who are seniors, are homeless and/or living in shelters. This effort comes as the nation takes the time to remember and honor the impact of Mother’s in our society. Making certain that some of those often forgotten during this special time receive care and attention.

“The COVID -19 pandemic has altered how we celebrate our nation’s time-honored traditions. In many cases cancelling the celebrations all together. It is important that we make certain that no one is forgotten during this time of stay-at-home and need,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC. This effort will provide A Mother’s Day meal and gift basket of essential items for 500 Mothers the majority who are seniors. Special deliveries will be made to the Rosa Parks and Ward Villa Senior Living Complexes. In addition, deliveries will also be made to seniors who are living in shelters, special transitional housing and homeless encampments. Items include essential goods as well as premium gifts such as a beautiful make-up bag, scented soaps and lotion. “We want to make this a special day. A day to uplift and boost their spirits,” exclaimed Sandra Evers-Manly. The gift baskets include items such as toilet paper, paper towels, soap set, lotion, snacks and candies. A host of BHERC volunteers will deliver the gift baskets and meals using City/State and CDC guidelines beginning at 8am on Sunday, May 10th. To date “Operation Love” has deliver 1500 baskets and meals to the underserved affected by the pandemic.

This Mother’s Day, BHERC “Operation Love” will also team up with partner the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) in support of Women for Mother’s Day in Washington, D.C. Working with various community agencies, this BHERC “Operation Love”/ NBNA joint effort will also provide A Mother’s Day meal and gift basket of essential items for 500 families living shelters, special housing and homeless encampments. Some of the agencies selected by NBNA will pick up the gift boxes while others will be delivered directly to the selected shelters and encampments. The meals and baskets will be prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines. “Each and every one of us must reach out in a safe way to make sure vulnerable populations have someone to talk to, have medications and have enough food to eat during these difficult times,” expressed Dr. Martha A. Dawson, President of the National Black Nurses Association. “We are pleased to partner with Ms. Sandra Evers-Manly during these challenging times.”

In addition to the Mother’s Day basket and meal distribution, BHERC “Operation Love” will host a special online Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration event to honor nurses and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle to combat the COVID-19 pandemic who are Mothers in honor of national Nurses week. On Saturday, May 9th, 2020 5:00PM PST BHERC will host “An Evening of Love” featuring music and spoken word and tributes from voices on the ground in the community. Expressions from those who wish to express gratitude and sentiments of care and appreciation for the diverse roles Mothers play today. Whether traditional or nontraditional, this event celebrates Mothers with roles that impact all levels of society. Critical roles important and vital part to helping the nation meet the ever-changing physical, economical, and spiritual challenges this unprecedented health crisis has created. Attendees can log on to www.bherc.org by 3:00PM PST to register for the ZOOM broadcast

Supporters of BHERC Operation Love” include The Los Angeles Sentinel, Lawrence Tolliver, Tolliver’s Barbershop, Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213

400.3489.

