Organic Cotton Mart Now Offering Special Discount and Free Shipping on Mother's Day

One of the nation’s finest companies selling 100% certified cotton products has a special offer on Mother's Day.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US, May 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an old adage that says, "all love begins and ends with motherhood," and to celebrate all mothers across the globe, representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today announced that the company is now offering a special discount and free shipping to customers on Mother's Day.

"Without mothers, none of us would be here today, so it gives us much pleasure to be able to offer a great discount in honor of all mothers everywhere," said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products.

"We take our hats off to mothers. For many, mothers set the foundation for who we are today. We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to mothers, and this discount is just one way we're showing our gratitude and appreciation of all mothers," added Emmanuel.

On top of the Mother's Day discount, the company is also offering free shipping on orders over $45.

"Our goal is to always provide customers with the very best that we have to offer, and with this discount and free shipping, we're staying true to our commitment to offering customers the best we have to offer," emphasized Emmanuel.

Organic Cotton Mart continues to add new products to its online store. The company recently launched organic cotton cheesecloth, organic cotton swaddle blankets, and organic cotton mesh & fabric tote bags.

"Our products are made from only GOTS certified organic cotton with the goal of reducing plastic usage and waste from the environment," Emmanuel said.

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections/all.

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

