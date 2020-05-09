L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 35 Wins Benjamin Franklin Gold Award for Science Fiction and Fantasy

Writers of the Future 35 wins gold in Benjamin Franklin Awards Writers of the Future 35 with 3 award emblems displayed on cover

Writers of the Future Volume 35 was acknowledged by Benjamin Franklin Book of the Year Awards with the Gold Award in the science fiction and fantasy category.

“And the gold winner is…Galaxy Press, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35. Congratulations!” ” — Christopher Locke, Executive Assistant IBPA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35 ( Galaxy Press ) has been recognized as the gold award winner for the science fiction and fantasy category in the 32nd annual Benjamin Franklin Book of the Year Awards sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA).“The Benjamin Franklin Gold Award is recognition for the amazingly talented writers and artists and the judges who selected them,” stated John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press. “It is the third major recognition garnered for volume 35, an accomplishment we are very proud of.” The other two being the NYC Big Book Award for Best Anthology and the Critters Annual Readers Poll for Best Anthology.Unlike past awards ceremonies, this year’s celebration of the best in independent book publishing was done live online via a unique “Shelter-in-Place” IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award Ceremony. The science fiction and fantasy category was presented by Christopher Locke, Executive Assistant IBPA who announced, “And the gold winner is…Galaxy Press, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35. Congratulations!” The acceptance for the award was made by VP Public Affairs Emily Goodwin which presentation can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/_CWDnwEjFzk The Writers of the Future writing contest [LINK: www.writersofthefuture.com ] was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.Founded to support independent publishers nationwide, the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) leads and serves the independent publishing community through advocacy, education, and tools for success. With over 3,200 members, IBPA is the largest independent publishing association in the U.S. Its vision is a world where every independent publisher has the access, knowledge, and tools needed to professionally engage in all aspects of an inclusive publishing industry.Appearing in the book includes writers: Kyle Kirrin, Preston Dennett, Kai Wolden, David Cleden, Rustin Lovewell, Carrie Callahan, Elise Stephens, Christopher Baker, Mica Scott Kole, Andrew Dykstal, Wulf Moon, John Haas, Emerson Rabbitt, Vytautas Vasiliauskas, David Farland, Mike Resnick, Dean Wesley Smith, Rebecca Moesta, and L. Ron Hubbard. And illustrators: Yinying Jiang, Alexander Gustafson, Christine Rhee, Sam Kemp, Allen Morris, Jennifer Ober, Josh Pemberton, Qianjiao Ma, Alice Wang, Aliya Chen, Brian C. Hailes, David Furnal, and cover art by Bob Eggleton.For more information on the Writers of the Future Contest visit www.writersofthefuture.com

0:00 / 3:17 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™ Winner Announced – “Fiction: Science Fiction & Fantasy” Category!



