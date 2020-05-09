Innovative Hugging Headphones for Children Launches Kickstarter Campaign

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children can sometimes feel uncomfortable and unsafe when encountering new environments as they grow up, so they look for comfort items such as stuffed animals, nightlights, and pillows as distractions. These products, however, can take up a lot of space. But what if there was a toy that had all of them in one huggable package? The team behind HugPhones is campaigning to further the mass production of this very product and to develop new characters.

HugPhones is a cute and cuddly stuffed panda bear that helps kids feel safe, all the while functioning as a high-quality pair of headphones. The bear's paws are padded earmuffs, allowing HugPhones to cling gently to the wearer's head in a way that comforts them.

HugPhones serves as a fun and friendly children's superhero, protecting them with an optional 85dB max volume limiter to ensure that the sound level never reaches harmful levels. With its memory foam neck rest, HugPhones also works as a soft and cozy pillow. This innovative design comes from Ole Busborg Jensen, who´s space Company (BUILT 4 Space Exploration) has built, tested and calibrated hardware for NASA's 2020 Mars rover mission.

There is an incredible number of additional features that help HugPhones stand out from the competition. It is also a patent pending product, never seen similar in the world before. These include a rechargeable battery with 16 hours of active playtime, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in pocket for cables, a USB charging cable, a microphone for video games and voice control devices, and a color-changing LED logo that functions as a soothing nightlight — all packed into a comfortable and adorable stuffed panda design that kids adore.

The HugPhones team is hoping to raise $7,290 USD by June 7, 2020. These funds will help with the mass production of the product and further development of new future characters, though there are currently 500 Limited Edition HugPhones being built in their Disney-certified factory for those who contribute to the campaign.

There are various tiers for potential contributors to choose from. Those with rewards range from the $95 tier, which comes with one HugPhones Panda; the $190 tier, which comes with two; $287 with 3+(1 free or free worldwide shipping); and $383 with 4+(1 free or free worldwide shipping) HugPhones. All HugPhones come with 15+ built-in features and gift box(es). The final tier is for contributions at and over $1457, which comes with a fully customized, one-of-a-kind HugPhones device. These rewards can be shipped anywhere in the world, with expected delivery in June 2020, though the final tier will likely ship in October of 2020 due to the customizations.

HugPhones is the perfect gift for any loved one, whether they're a child afraid of the dark or a frequently flying adult. Passionately and meticulously designed, the comfort and extra features of HugPhones make this campaign ideal for those who want to support fun and innovative technology.



