STOP Foodborne Illness Salutes Moms!

Driving change through advocacy, collaboration and innovation. Mothers Really Are The Best!!

MOM'S REALLY DO KNOW BEST!!

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mothers Really Do Know Best!The support we receive from moms cannot be overstated. Moms are often the first to give us an idea of who we are, nurture us and keep us moving forward.It was moms who founded Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP) in 1993, and it is moms who have kept us relevant and reliable over the years. For our STOP moms, no opportunity is too small, and no task is too large.In 1994 STOP said: E. coli needs to be declared an adulterant in ground beef...Moms: We can do that.In 2002, STOP said: There needs to be mandatory pasteurization of bulk juices ...Moms: Where do we sign up?In 2009, STOP said: This food system really needs to be updated and modernized ...Moms: We got you! Sign those letters and call those members of Congress!In 2020, our STOP moms have been channeling their energy to create vital and accessible information for families and individuals in crisis. Their hard work will be unveiled on STOP’s new website – coming soon!STOP is so thankful for all the moms in our life who help other moms find reassurance in times of sadness and transform individual losses into something larger than an individual tragedy.Thank you to all the moms!STOP Foodborne Illness is a national nonprofit public health organization whose mission is to support and engage people directly impacted by foodborne illness and mobilize them to help prevent illness and death by driving change through advocacy, collaboration and innovation. https://stopfoodborneillness.org/



