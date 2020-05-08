Yes, We’re Open! Grayslake Rehabilitation continues to provide care to Lake County’s communities

GRAYSLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These past couple of months have been very trying times for everyone, but one thing is certain, Grayslake Rehabilitation is open and providing care to clients. It is an essential business providing physical therapy to the Lake County area. When shelter-in-place was implemented; the owner of Grayslake Rehabilitation, Robin Erker, went into protection mode for her clients. She has had the entire facility deep cleaned, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe facility by ensuring that all shelter-in-place and social distancing guidelines are being followed.

In addition to ensuring proper precautions, Robin and her staff, continue to give back to the Grayslake community by sponsoring a food drive for the Avon Food Pantry. Homemade masks are given or delivered to clients that do not have one. Our 8000 square ft. facility is conducive to safe social distancing practices. We offer different treatment modalities, such as, aqua-therapy in our indoor heated pool. We are offering contact-free sessions when requested.

Our therapists are continuing to check-in with their clients, providing comfort and guidance during these difficult times. If a client has mobility or joint issues, tele-health calls are done. The goal is to keep our clients safe. Client safety is our main priority.

Free balance classes for active agers are done twice a week via Zoom. A new mobility class will be starting in the parking lot as well. Call 847-223-8001 for more information

If you or a loved one needs physical therapy, please call to schedule an appointment with one of our experienced and knowledgeable physical therapists at 847-223-8001 or go to grayslakerehabilitation.com for more information.



