Hoyer Launches Website Highlighting House Committee Action in Response to COVID-19
This new website, www.MajorityLeader.gov/CommitteeAction, provides the public with easy access to all of the actions taken by House committees since the start of this crisis as well as links to resources provided by the committees.
Since this crisis began, the Democratic-led House has been hard at work for the people, passing critical legislation to provide for testing, vaccine and treatment research, and protective equipment for front-line health care workers as well as to ease the economic impacts of the pandemic by helping to keep workers on payroll and expand unemployment insurance benefits. Committees continue to drive the work of the House, and they have continued their work during this difficult time, holding virtual briefings and forums, conducting oversight of relief programs, and issuing reports on progress in the fight against COVID-19. To visit the new site, click here or go to www.MajorityLeader.gov/CommitteeAction.
