Twelfth COVID-19 Rehabilitative Patient Discharged from Wartburg to Home

David Gentner, President & CEO with Richard Altobelli (Richie Bell)

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWartburg Discharges Twelfth (12th) COVID-19 Rehabilitative Patient to HomeWartburg, a leading provider of senior healthcare and residential services in Westchester County, releases twelfth (12th) COVID-19 rehabilitative patient to home. Westchester nursing home successfully treats 89-year-old Pelham man, May 8th, 2020 – Health care workers from Wartburg applauded as the skilled nursing rehabilitative facility discharged its twelfth (12th) fully recovered COVID-19 rehabilitative patient back home.Richard Altobelli, affectionately known in the community as “Richie Bell,” 89, was admitted to Wartburg on April 17th, 2020 from White Plains Hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. After beating the virus at Wartburg, doctors, nursing staff, and therapists gathered as Mr. Altobelli was discharged to his home with family. “Wartburg restored me with the strength I needed to get back on my feet and home safely,” Mr. Altobelli said. Mr. Altobelli spent 21 days in Wartburg’s Covid-19 rehab unit as he recovered.Mr. Altobelli is a legend in the community and has had a relationship with Wartburg for decades. A perennial Pelham businessman, Mr. Altobelli’s history with Wartburg includes coaching basketball with the orphans who once lived on the campus, and in recent years, he donated pumpkins and seasonal flowers from his farm in upstate New York.Wartburg treats COVID-19 patients following all Department Of Health infection control guidelines and much of the rehabilitative focus is on restoring respiratory function, increased endurance, and self-performance in eating. “Wartburg’s dedicated employees have worked tirelessly to treat patients during the pandemic,” said David Gentner, Wartburg’s President and CEO. “Their dedication, especially in such trying circumstances as a pandemic, is worthy of a heroes praise.”Mr. Altobelli, who was asymptomatic throughout his illness, rebuilt his strength and endurance with the guidance of physical and occupational therapists. “Wartburg therapists and staff were great throughout my stay and kept my family informed of my progress,” he said. Mr. Altobelli was also able to visit with his family virtually and by phone with his son and daughter throughout his rehab stay. “They arranged for conversations by FaceTime,” said Mr. Altobelli’s daughter Lois Soccodato. “Thank you Wartburg, my father and entire family will always be grateful to the Wartburg nursing home.”WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



