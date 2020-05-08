TZ PROJECTS presents an Art Show for Los Angeles on May 15th

Going Home

TZ PROJECTS PRESENTS ART SHOW Going Home: a picture show May 15th at 8070 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TZ PROJECTS PRESENTSGoing Home: a picture showA digital public window display that advocates for the power of art in uncertain times.CA​ – ​TZ Projects, a not-for-profit art space that presents work of established and emerging artists in experimental modalities, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural show ​Going Home: a picture show​.Going Home: a picture show​ explores the idea of home. For some it may be the final destination, while for others it may be an abstract feeling. Images from a range of artists will be showcased in a video montage and projected through the buildings windows. This outdoor, and public, exhibition is accessible to all artists, art lovers, and those on the pandemic frontlines who are craving a cultural destination and a way to creatively connect during this unprecedented time of collective unrest.Some participating artists include: Hank Willis Thomas, Karen Finley, Anthony James, Channing Hansen, Inès Longevial, Keith Mayerson, Gary Baseman, Pia Riverola, Joe Pugliese, Sarah Sitkin, Melanie Pullen, Beau Dunn, River Gallo, Tallulah Willis, Spencer Mar Guilburt, and many more.A limited run of prints will be available for purchase. 100% of proceeds will benefit The Art of Elysium, an organization working to ​support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or ​crisis. The Art of Elysium will be live streaming the show for hospital patients and workers who are unable to shelter at home.With the generosity of these artists who have dedicated their time and work, and with the support of The Art of Elysium and Project Angel Food, TZ Projects hopes to create a community that will overcome these circumstances through the power of art.th​ th​ Going Home: a picture show ​will be on display from Friday, May 15​ , 2020 to Wednesday, May 20​, 2020 from 6pm to 12am daily. TZ PROJECTS is located at 8070 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Guests are invited to visit the exhibition space and view video works from their cars and/or walk up to the window displays while adhering to social distancing regulations.For additional information please contact:infotzprojects@gmail.comAbout TZ ProjectsTZ Projects​ was founded by artist and curator ​Torie Zalben​ in April of 2020. As COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Zalben felt first hand the critical and oftentimes healing role that the visual arts serve. Zalben thoughtfully rallied a group of emerging and established artists to launch this not-for-profit space that would offer a creative outlet for the community at large. TZ Projects plans to continue with this endeavor as a new platform to showcase artists and their works in collaboration with various philanthropic efforts.About The Art of ElysiumThe Art of Elysium​ encourages actors, artists and musicians to voluntarily dedicate their time and talent to programs dedicated to hospitalized youth, special needs education centers, homeless shelters, elder care homes and hospice care facilities. The programs include Visual Arts, Fashion & Design, Music & Movement as well as Theatre & Film. Each program is designed to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis by providing a variety of creative tools to help them realize relief, happiness, liberation and self-empowerment through exploration and expression.About Project Angel FoodProject Angel Food​ cooks and delivers over 600,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses. Their medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling services help chronically and terminally ill people throughout Los Angeles County who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.