Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Printing Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Printing market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4504 million by 2025, from $ 2411.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 3D Printing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Printing market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the 3D Printing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Metal
Polymer
Ceramics
Other
Polymer is estimated to account about 64% of market share in 2018.
Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4853388-global-3d-printing-market-growth-2020-2025
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Aerospace and Defense
Automobile Industry
Medical and Dental
Other
Aerospace and defense remains the largest application field, followed by automotive and medical and dental.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stratasys
Optomec
EOS
3D Systems
HP
GE
Renishaw
SLM Solutions
ExOne
EnvisionTEC
SHINING 3D
BLT
VoxelJet AG
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global 3D Printing by Company
4 3D Printing by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global 3D Printing Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4853388-global-3d-printing-market-growth-2020-2025
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.