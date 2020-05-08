Covid-19 Impact on IT Training Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the IT Trainingmarket will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8740.7 million by 2025, from $ 6706.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Training business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Training market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the IT Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Infrastructure
Development
Data and AI
Security
Other
Infrastructure holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 38% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Individuals
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government
Military and Others
Individual IT training holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for over 53% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CGS
GP Strategies
Firebrand
New Horizon
Tech Data
Global Knowledge
ExecuTrain
Corpex
Fast Lane
Dell EMC
NetCom Learning
Onlc Training Centers
NIIT
Progility (ILX Group)
Koenig Solutions
ITpreneurs
SkillSoft
Learning Tree International
Infosec Institute
QA
LearnQuest
Tedu
TTA
Itcast
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global IT Training by Players
4 IT Training by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global IT Training Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
