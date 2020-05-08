Covid-19 Impact on IT Training Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the IT Trainingmarket will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8740.7 million by 2025, from $ 6706.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Training market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the IT Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Infrastructure

Development

Data and AI

Security

Other

Infrastructure holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 38% in 2018.

Get a Free Sample Report on IT Training Industry Outlook@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4853360-global-it-training-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Individuals

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government

Military and Others

Individual IT training holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for over 53% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CGS

GP Strategies

Firebrand

New Horizon

Tech Data

Global Knowledge

ExecuTrain

Corpex

Fast Lane

Dell EMC

NetCom Learning

Onlc Training Centers

NIIT

Progility (ILX Group)

Koenig Solutions

ITpreneurs

SkillSoft

Learning Tree International

Infosec Institute

QA

LearnQuest

Tedu

TTA

Itcast

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IT Training by Players

4 IT Training by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IT Training Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

Ask Any Query on IT Training Market Size, Share, and Volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4853360-global-it-training-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.