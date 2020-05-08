Gazprom gives name of 75 Years of Victory to new large field on Yamal shelf

Background

In 2019, Gazprom drilled prospecting and appraisal well No. 1 within the Skuratovskaya prospect in the Kara Sea, which had been discovered earlier through seismic exploration. In the course of well testing, commercial gas inflow of 746,000 cubic meters per day was obtained.

Based on well construction results, a hydrocarbon reserves estimate was promptly prepared. In March 2020, the relevant report was submitted to the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources.

In 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. The Company also has subsurface use licenses for the Leningradskoye and Rusanovskoye fields on the Kara Sea shelf.