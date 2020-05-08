Covid-19 Impact on Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent City (Smart City) Market
This report focuses on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Intelligent City (Smart City) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
AT&T
Europe Mobile
Cisco
Hitachi
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
NTT Communications
Oracle
Siemens
Google
GE
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
Accenture
Ericsson
HP
Microsoft
Schneider Electric
Telefonica
Toshiba
Enjoyor
COSCO Shipping Technology
Beijing eGOVA
Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent
Wonders Information
Digital China Group
Alcatel-Lucent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intelligent Transportation
Medical Wisdom
Smart Home
Intelligent Tourism
Intelligence Community
Intelligent Security
Wisdom Green
Wisdom Logistics
Smart Education
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Governance
Building
Environmental Solution
Utilities
Transportation
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
