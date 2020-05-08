AIPM national awards open, marking its 20th year

Project management peak body says the awards reflect achievements of diverse organisations and industries across Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian Institute of Project Management ( AIPM ) announces the launch of the 2020 Project Management Achievement Awards (PMAAs), a yearly acknowledgement of the nation’s best project delivery specialists the awards promote the exceptional accomplishments of projects and individuals.Established by AIPM in 2000, the PMAAs exist to recognise, honour, and promote outstanding achievements in program and project leadership. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the PMAAs, a significant milestone in the heritage and prestige of this national awards program in Australia.Elizabeth Foley CEO of AIPM said ‘The Awards program continues to evolve as we see the calibre of entrants and standards of project management increase each year. In our 20th anniversary year, we have reviewed the program and award categories to reflect the increase in the quality of projects delivered in Australia, and the benchmark being set to reward these projects’.‘Our awards need to continually represent and reward an increasingly diverse and complex submission and judging process, reflected in the exceptional projects awarded in 2019 to major organisations such as RPS, Aurecon and Lendlease’, said Ms Foley.The 2019 Project of the Year awarded to Sir John Monash Centre reflects the diversity and breadth of projects recognised through the awards. ‘We are proud of the outstanding work and dedication of the project team in having achieved a world-class outcome. The PMAA provides a mechanism for recognition of the team’s success’, said David Freudigmann, Director, Global Project Solutions.This year, several initiatives have been implemented to streamline the PMAA entry and submissions process and extend the awards categories to reflect the integrity and calibre set by the PMAA program over its 20-year history. Those changes include:• Awards for the leadership and management of projects (10 categories)• Awards for individual project management achievement (3 categories)• Revised submission criteria.• Reduced overall submission length.• Pure online submission process• Submissions can be made in only one category – entrants must select the most appropriate category for the project or individual.All the info about this year’s program can be found via the Awards section of the AIPM website including ‘The Guide to Entry’.Key dates for this year’s awards:• 31 July 2020 – submissions close• Late November 2020 – Chapter award presentations• Early 2021 – National award presentationsFor more information: https://www.aipm.com.au/awards/2020-project-management-achievement-awards Elizabeth Foley, CEO of AIPM are available for comment on request.Media Contact:• Marcus Sandmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Australian Institute of Project ManagementP: +61 411 877 643, E: msandmann@aipm.com.auAbout AIPMThe Australian Institute of Project Management (AIPM) is the premier, longest-serving body for project management in Australia. We are recognised by Australian business, industry and government as the key promoter, developer, and leader in project management professionalism for over 40 years. AIPM is a member of the International Project Management Association (IPMA).



