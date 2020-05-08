Mother's Day Concert features Asian Hall of Fame Celebrities

High-profile influencers making a high-impact difference. Maki Mae from America's Got Talent Asian Hall of Fame influencers join forces deploying PPE to COVID-19 frontline.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Got Talent classical-crossover artist Maki Mae headlines the Asian Hall of Fame Mother’s Day Concert with guitarist Toshi Yanagi of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! They will be accompanied by Ed Roth, pianist for nine Grammy Award-winning vocalists including Annie Lenox. The free concert is on Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. PST and the concert link is on the Asian Hall of Fame website.Virtuoso violinist, concert pianist, and soprano Maki Mae sings in 13 languages and won international competitions for violin and opera. The Mother’s Day Concert will showcase modern and traditional favorites such as “Ave Maria” and “You Raise Me Up”. Maki Mae is a brand ambassador for Asian Hall of Fame and also CEO of its parent philanthropy Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America.Asian Hall of Fame celebrities will debut their public service announcement during the concert. The video supports the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund to deliver PPE to COVID-19 front line workers. Stars in the PSA include Olympic medalists Apolo Ohno, J.R. Celski, Nathan Adrian and Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, CEO Noel Lee of Monster Products, Dancing with the Stars Cheryl Burke, Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Anthony Nicholas, and former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano.The Medical Response Fund also hopes to deliver a message of service and solidarity to reverse Asia phobia. The foundation released their anti-hate letter during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and joined the Racism Is Contagious movement.Donations support the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund, and are recognized on the Asian Hall of Fame online donor wall in perpetuity.About Asian Hall of Fame: Asian Hall of Fame inducts national and international Asians across disciplines and serves as a vital partner in elevating the Asian community globally. The recognition program is directed by Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America.



