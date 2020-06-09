New Ebony Glow™ Natural Skin Care Products Perfected
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Ebony Glow skin care line of products. Three natural and luxurious products that maximize skin health and beauty. The brand celebrates ebony beauty and culture. Each product label is highlighted by a different color head dress that compliments the beauty of ebony skin.
A great natural skin care routine goes hand in hand with a great natural hair care routine. However, finding natural products that are gentle and effective for different ebony skin types is often challenging. Ebony Glow eliminates that challenge with natural products that are perfect for all ebony skin types.
The Ebony Glow Cleansing foam is brilliantly gentle and feels luxurious to the touch. This cleansing foam does not dry out your skin. It leaves skin pure, soft, and radiant.
The Refining Masque is an incredible natural facial treatment. In essence, this is a spa quality facial treatment mask with so many benefits. This perfect blend provides gentle exfoliation, removes impurities deep from pores, and brings extra circulation to the skin’s surface. Regular use delivers healthier, smoother, and more evenly toned skin.
The Nourishing Moisturizer is richly blended and feels silky smooth. At just the right consistency, it quickly absorbs to deliver pure nourishing moisture to the skin. This leaves skin moisturized to perfection with a radiant glow.
These great natural skin care products are available at www.EbonyGlow.com.
Nica Moten
Nica Moten
Ebony Glow
+1 702-703-4000
email us here