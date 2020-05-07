Stylish and Customizable Cat Habitat Launches Kickstarter Campaign

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cat trees are a popular staple among cat owners, but their rigid shape doesn't always suit the cat, the owner, or the living space. These habitats are not only non-adaptable to different households, but they're also outfitted with unhygienic carpets that create an unpleasant smell. That's why the Be One Breed team has launched a Kickstarter campaign for their alternative cat habitat, built using the feedback of cat lovers around the world.

This new habitat, called the HabiKatt, is similar in appearance to the average cat tree, but it really is so much more. This cat habitat features a paper rope scratcher, a corner jute scratcher, and modular cubes that can be easily stacked and customized to suit any living space. Owners can arrange their own cat condo, with the option of adding additional cubes and accessories if they decide to grow their family.

There are several additional features that make HabiKatt an enriching environment for pets while setting itself apart from every other cat tree product. Every HabiKatt comes with two privacy panels, two memory foam mats, and a hanging toy. It's also incredibly convenient to clean. The plastic cubes are easy to wipe down and the memory foam mats don't cause the stench of the classic cat tree carpets. HabiKatt is also far more environmentally friendly than the alternative cat tree. The modules are made of recycled plastic, the paper rope is dye-free, and privacy panels are faux wood.

Be One Breed's original goal was to raise $17,750 USD by May 28, 2020. However, they've reached their first goal and are now aiming for their stretch goals, which include a new cube color at $350,000 and HabiKatt donations to 200 cat shelters at $1,000,000. The goal funds will go toward the final steps of manufacturing to make HabiKatt available to everyone.

Be One Breed is offering several reward tiers for contributors to choose from. For the first tier, contributors get a HabiKatt kit and hanging toy for just $55. The next tier, at $60, comes with the same rewards, as well as a picture of the contributor's cat on the HabiKatt website. The remaining tiers range from $85 to $210, where contributors can get extra hanging toys, interactive cat bowls, additional scratchers, adhesive felt pads, and more. Shipping is expected in October 2020, making now the perfect time for cat lovers everywhere to join this thriving campaign.



