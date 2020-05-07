Hoyer Statement on the Justice Department Dropping Case Against Michael Flynn

“Michael Flynn twice pleaded guilty in court to serious criminal charges, yet his case is now being dropped by the Trump Administration's Justice Department. This is just the latest example of the ongoing corruption of the Department under this presidency and the erosion of the rule of law in our country. Ceasing the prosecution of a former top aide to a president is the kind of activity we might see in a banana republic, not here in America. Justice must be blind, must be equal, and must be pursued in every case.”