Gladstone Land Corporation Follow-up Earnings Call and Webcast Information
/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) announced that as a result of technical difficulties with the earnings call provider on this morning’s originally scheduled call, the Company will hold a follow-up earnings call tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The details for the follow-up call are as follows:
|What:
|Gladstone Land Corporation’s First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020, Earnings Call & Webcast
|When:
|Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT
|Where:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/acdo8cbh
|How:
|By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
|By phone -- Please call (833) 423-0495
|Conference ID -- 2588359
|Contact:
|Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 15, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 2588359.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through July 8, 2020.
Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.
SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation
For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893
