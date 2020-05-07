Republic of Tajikistan : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Tajikistan
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
May 7, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Macroeconomic developments in 2019 were favorable, although the outlook was challenging owing to large fiscal and external imbalances. While still weak, the banking sector was recovering from the 2015-16 shocks. Against this background, trade and transportation disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the macroeconomic outlook. Remittances have dropped sharply, and government revenues have declined while health and social spending is being ramped up. The impact of the shock is expected to be the greatest in 2020Q2-Q3.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/151
Subject:
English
Publication Date:
May 7, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513543000/1934-7685
Stock No:
1TJKEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
58
