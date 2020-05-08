PPE Supplies for Worshippers

Sample of Mask available Surgical/Medical Mask

Preparing for meeting again

LITTLE ROCK, AR, US, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PPE Supplies for WorshippersU.S. based non-profit, First2Give.org , is working with religious organizations to obtain bulk quantities of the Personal Protection Supplies needed for congregations in preparation of the re-opening of places of worship across the United States.First2Give’s founders have direct contact with multiple international factories which manufacture nearly 70% of the world’s supply of personal protection products.First2Give.org was established to help organizations acquire the required personal protection products they need at reasonable prices and delivered within a reasonable timeframe.The non-profit adds a small margin to each order to acquire additional products to donate to frontline healthcare workers who do not have the resources to acquire these desperately needed products for themselves.To purchase supplies or to request a quotation, go to First2Give.org/quotes and complete the online form. Your request will be processed on a first come first served basis.All shipments are delivered direct to each buyer and shipping insurance protects from product loss or damage.For more information or to complete your request for quotation, go to First2Give.org/quotes.



