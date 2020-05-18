The Gym at Yellow Creek Offering Private Personal Training Suites in Response to Social Distancing
Akron Luxury Gym Has A Revolutionary Approach To “Social Distancing Fitness” - A More Personal Fitness Experience.AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gym at Yellow Creek, Northeast Ohio’s leading boutique gym, spa, and wellness facility is redefining the fitness experience with the launch of their private Personal Training Suites–an innovative and thoughtful approach to “social distancing fitness.” This revolutionary and proactive strategy is in response to the current health crisis; Part of a larger plan to protect members and employees while still providing an unparalleled fitness experience. The Personal Training Suites are dedicated exclusively to helping clients achieve results–with no distractions and no waiting for equipment. In a private atmosphere, they can stay focused, motivated, and energized. See video tour of the new suites: https://www.yellowcreekgym.com/personal-training-suites
The training suites will be available to book by appointment only and will feature:
–Private changing rooms and bathrooms
–Individual cardio equipment
–Sanitized free-weights and fitness equipment curated to your needs and preferred workout
–Tailored fitness programs by a certified personal trainer
–Complete sanitation before, during and after your session
–Each Personal Training Suite is designed to provide a comfortable and private atmosphere to assist clients with achieving their fitness and wellbeing goals, on their terms.
“Not only are we trying to create a safe and healthy environment for our guests and team members but create an exclusive, one of a kind atmosphere where their fitness goals can be met and take the stress and worry away from what the COVID-19 virus pandemic is presenting to our society,” said Tyler Sprockhoff, Fitness Director.
"Because we are a boutique gym, we have the unique advantage of being nimble, with the ability to quickly change and adapt to the "new normal that we are experiencing," says Scott Vazinski, Executive Director.
The Gym at Yellow Creek is reinventing the fitness experience by providing an individual workout environment for their clients.
About The Gym at Yellow Creek: The Gym at Yellow Creek, founded in 2005, is an upscale fitness experience, built on the concept of "wellness under one roof." The Gym is connected to The Spa at Yellow Creek, a 7000 sq. Ft facility that provides as a personal recharging station with a wide range of luxurious and therapeutic treatments; A one-stop-shop for wellness. The Gym offers state-of-the-art equipment, private personal training, and unparalleled luxury amenities. Quality over quantity has always been their concept. The Gym maintains a small membership base to allow for the most efficient use of the space while delivering a better experience for its members. With a smaller client list, members never should have wait for equipment and always receive the individual attention they deserve. For more information visit www.yellowcreekgym.com
