National Nonprofit Consulting Firm To Provide Pro-Bono Services

William Wallish Gorman, Nonprofit Executive

COVID-19 Demands Nonprofits Engage Their Constituent Networks Immediately

Many growing nonprofits are adapting on the fly while struggling to find time to engage the very people they depend upon. The patience of constituents is not unlimited.” — William Wallish Gorman

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alacritas Advisers, LLC, a Washington DC based human services consulting firm announced that it will provide pro-bono consulting services to three select organizations to help them engage their constituent networks in light of COVID-19. While all nonprofits have been impacted by recent events not all have been impacted to the same extent. The strongest nonprofits have the strongest constituent networks. Nonprofits with weak to moderate networks are at risk of losing financial, practical, and political support at a critical time.Nonprofits with annual revenues between 5-15 million dollars are uniquely vulnerable since many were growing rapidly but now the attention of their leaders has been redirected and the Board of Directors is making decisions in uncharted territory. Interwoven with this reality is the need to engage leadership, staff, clients, benefactors, elected officials and government, private, and faith-based agencies. Potential key links with each of these groups are the nonprofit’s constituents – provided they are engaged. William Wallish Gorman , the founder and principal, of Alacritas Advisers stated, “Many growing nonprofits are adapting on the fly while struggling to find time to engage the very people they depend upon. The patience of constituents is not unlimited." Recognizing the difficulty of this task, Alacritas Advisers is seeking three nonprofits that would benefit from pro-bono consulting regarding their constituent network.”A meaningful outcome of a focused constituent network according to Gorman, “is a group of collaborators that enjoy similar passions and working with one another to create something larger to benefit the clients.”Nonprofits interested in this process should visit Alacritas Advisers website and download an information packet and return a submission by May 30, 2020.



