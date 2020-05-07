700 Flower Baskets Donated to Wartburg from Lowes Home Improvement

Flower Baskets Donated to Wartburg from Lowes Home Improvement

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELowes Home Improvement Donates 700 Flower Baskets for Mother’s Dayto Residents and Nursing Staff of WartburgLowes Home Improvement Donated 700 Flower Baskets for Mother’s Day to Residents and Nursing Staff of Wartburg in Mount Vernon. The flowers were provided by CK Greenhouses of Cheshire, CT.Lowes Home Improvement has graciously donated 700 flower baskets to moms and grandmothers at Wartburg in recognition of Mother’s Day. On behalf of Lowes Home Improvement, “We know that Mother’s Day may feel a bit different than in years past, and we hope this makes it a little brighter.”Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO, said, “On behalf of those who are on the front lines of the health crisis, the reminder that spring is here and that Mother’s Day weekend is upon us is more important than the world can imagine and my personal thanks to Lowes Home Improvement for their generosity.”Greg Poole-Dayan, Wartburg’s Chief Operating Officer, said of the nursing staff, “Today is the first day of 2020 National Nurses’ Week. As we look back on the past 8 weeks and how it has affected everyone - from a local to a world level – nurses continue to be at the forefront of caring for the sick and promoting health for all of our residents and patients, and their families. On behalf of the Administrative team of Wartburg, our sincere and everlasting gratitude for all you have done, and all that you will continue to do to keep our residents safe, healing those who are sick, comforting those in distress, and easing the pain of those who are dying.”There has been an overwhelming community appreciation for the courageous care giving staff on this campus who’ve worked to combat the greatest healthcare crisis in more than a century and under unprecedented physically and emotionally challenging circumstances. Our gratitude for their passion, commitment, and continued service is everlasting.About WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the “Best Nursing Homes in New York State” by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



