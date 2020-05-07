Hopex Derivatives Exchange Officially Launches CBBC Testnet

Founded in the Republic of Seychelles in 2018, Hopex has several operation centers all over the globe which headquarter is in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in the Republic of Seychelles in 2018, Hopex has several operation centers all over the globe which headquarter is in Singapore. Hopex is dedicated in building a safe, fair and reliable crypto derivatives trading platform. With the beliefs of customers first, fair trade and transparent operation, Hopex is trusted by investors worldwide since it launched. Backed up by excellent technical team and powerful intelligence engine, Hopex provides stable and smooth trading experiences to all investors.

Callable Bull and Bear Contracts (CBBC)

Hopex core members includes financial experts, risk control compliance officers and engineers that have several years of technical experiences.

Due to Hopex’s financial experts’ working experiences in HongKong financial industry, they are very familiar with Callable Bull and Bear Contract (CBBC). So, they decided to introduce this product to crypto industry.

On April 13, 2020, CBBC testnet is officially launched by Hopex, and scheduled to launch its formal version at the beginning of June. Hopex is the first exchange that developed and promoted CBBC, very innovative!

Compared to perpetual contracts, CBBC is very easy to trade. If you are optimistic towards the market, buy Bull Contract, and if you are pessimistic towards the market, buy Bear Contract. Most importantly, with same principal and same leverages, CBBC’s trading fee is 1/20 to perpetual contract. Because CBBC is a leveraged product, so the possible profits and losses will both be magnified which is suitable for traders who have high risk preference.

USDT Perpetual Contract

USDT Perpetual Contracts means that USDT is used both as the quote currency and settlement currency. Traders only need to own USDT, and he can long or short any USDT Perpetual Contracts. So, traders will get USDT instead of the underlying currency as profits. In bear market, stablecoin is more acceptable than the underlying currency.

USDT Perpetual Contracts are not the most popular choices in derivatives trading. It may be because the recognized derivatives exchange BitMex is always focused on inverse contracts and without USDT Perpetual Contracts.

In recent 1-2 years, USDT Perpetual Contracts are more and more popular. Founded in October 2018, Hopex started their business with the star products ——USDT Perpetual Contracts with up to 100x leverages which draws a lot of attention and traders.

With one and a half years’ operation, Hopex’s USDT perpetual contract’s trading volume now ranks No.1 among all exchanges.

Hopex Partner Program

Hopex provides competitive Partner Program to KOLs in the industry. With up to 70% commissions which is very rare, KOLs can easily turn their influences into great profits. Now, there are more than 150 KOLs that participated in the Hopex Partner Program.

Referral Program

Like most other exchanges offering leveraged trading, Hopex also has a referral program. The referral program gives any user who has a referred a customer. The more you referred, the higher the commission rate.

Hopex Security

Security is the top priority of Hopex, especially asset safety, so Hopex uses multi-signature offline cold wallets to store 95% traders’ assets, and only store 5% assets in the hot wallet. To provide fast and stable trading experience to every trader, Hopex has industry leading matching engine which guarantees trading under extreme circumstances.

Other than that, Hopex continuously improves the safety and stability of the trading platform. As an example, they introduced a new “Spot Price Index” and a “Mark Price System” since Hopex founded. Among other things, these features reduces the risk of someone engaging in market manipulation through the Hopex platform.



