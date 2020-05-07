CCC’s Health Interventions for COVID-19

Consolidated Constractors Company (CCC) CCC Health Interventions for Covid-19

Our efforts to overcome this unprecedented health challenge are on-going and by working closely with authorities, we aim to ensure that our contributions are meaningful and timely” — CCC's Executive Vice Chairman Mr. Samer Khoury

ATHENS, GREECE, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) a construction company with global presence, is providing practical medical support to help communities, confront the COVID-19 pandemic in our sphere of operations.

Local communities are a critical part of CCC’s operations and in various countries where CCC employees live and work, medical services are under enormous pressure. For this reason, CCC is implementing a set of measures to support the international medical response and protect vulnerable people.

In Greece, CCC is supporting the “Thoracic Diseases General Hospital Sotiria” a public hospital in Athens, designated by the local authorities to treat patients with COVID-19. CCC donated to the hospital a new intensive care unit with 5 fully equipped beds, pulmonary ICU diagnostics equipment, and has committed to providing an ICU health information software for safe critical care management.

Recognizing the significance of diagnostic testing, CCC, recently donated 60,000 testing kits to assist with the COVID-19 screening necessities in Palestine, Jordan, Egypt and Kazakhstan. Additionally, in Lebanon, CCC donated 5 ventilators to the Ministry of Health to support the most pressing needs of local hospitals, and 4 ventilators to Palestinian hospitals located near refugee camps to benefit vulnerable sections of society. Also, in the GCC, CCC handed over to authorities some construction camp facilities to assist with the quarantine needs of COVID-19 suspected cases.

During this health crisis, CCC continues to maintain the safest possible conditions to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, our subcontractors and everyone associated with us. We are also here for our clients. Many of our projects are strategic governmental projects and CCC will deliver these projects in accordance with the new safety guidelines protecting all stakeholders during these difficult times.

To ensure business continuity, remote working procedures for hundreds of CCC office staff have been implemented. For project sites, walk-through disinfection units, rotating shifts and converting face-to-face meetings to virtual ones are some measures that are being applied.



More information about Consolidated Contractors Company is available at www.ccc.net.

About Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC):

Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 68 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry. CCC is currently engaged in 39 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 102,000 people internationally.

CCC’s construction operations span the globe including the CIS, Africa, Australasia and the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) as well as other countries in the Middle East. CCC’s partners include some of the most reputable engineering and construction companies in the world including Bechtel, Fluor, KBR, ABB, Chiyoda, JGC, Linde, Tecnicas Reunidas, Thyssen Krupp, Hochtief, Technip, and Saipem to name a few. The company’s landmark construction projects include the Karachaganak Main Works Contract, Kashagan Field Development Project, Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, Riyadh Metro Project, Residential Towers, Hotels, Power Stations, Water and Sewage Treatment Plants and Networks, Roads and Bridges, Industrial and Process Plants and Pipelines around the World.

Consolidated Contractors Company contributes to and is a founding member of The World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative - PACI and is a founding member of The Pearl Initiative. CCC also contributes and is a member of the UN Global Compact, Transparency International, and Anti-Corruption London, all to ensure its business ethics, anti-bribery & anti-corruption policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.



