Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for first quarter 2020
/EIN News/ -- Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for first quarter 2020. Please also see announcement dated 23 April 2020.
Dividend amount: 0.09
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 13 August 2020
Ex-date: 14 August 2020
Record date: 17 August 2020
Payment date: 28 August 2020
Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 21 August 2020.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.