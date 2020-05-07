Is Homeschooling in Danger?

The Old Schoolhouse® provides support and offers resources to those who may be facing opposition.

GRAY, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most of the world has returned to educating their children at home, questions have come to the forefront concerning homeschooling, a practice that companies such as The Old Schoolhouse® have supported for years. Harvard Professor of Law Elizabeth Bartholet recently addressed this concern with her article, Homeschooling: Parent Rights Absolutism vs. Child Rights to Education & Protection, calling for a ban on homeschooling. She refers to a growing concern about parents raising their children with a Creationist, Biblically based worldview: “Many don’t believe in the scientific method, looking to the Bible instead as their source for understanding the world.” Additionally, while 15 percent of homeschooling families in the United States are nonwhite/nonHispanic (NHERI.org), she claims that homeschooling encourages white supremacy. Yet, a 2015 study found black homeschool students to be scoring 23 to 42 percentile points above black public school students (NHERI.org).

Bartholet’s article sparked Harvard Law School to call for a homeschooling summit to discuss what they consider a “dangerous” practice. While a single paper from a Harvard professor and a summit might seem insignificant, The Old Schoolhouse® publisher Gena Suarez recognizes this as a draconian threat against homeschooling families. “The denial of the rights of families to choose the best educational option for their children is completely misguided,” Suarez warns. “Parents make great sacrifices to provide the best learning environments for children, and they deserve support and encouragement in their choice to homeschool.”

That is exactly what Suarez and her team at The Old Schoolhouse® are providing with their curriculum site, SchoolhouseTeachers.com. “We allow the parent to guide their children’s education based on the needs and interests of their children,” Suarez affirms. “Our self-paced courses give parents the freedom, tools, and support needed to successfully home educate.” While parents have been thrust into the unknown during these unprecedented times, Suarez is currently offering a generous kit of homeschooling materials to any new member of SchoolhouseTeachers.com.

No matter what controversies surround home education, the modern homeschool movement has a decades-long record of producing successful, well-rounded adults (NHERI.org). The Old Schoolhouse® remains a leader in this movement, providing support to new and veteran homeschoolers alike through its curriculum platform, SchoolhouseTeachers.com, and The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine.

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.



