Hoyer Statement on Secretary Betsy Devos's Rule Rolling Back Title IX Protections for Students

“It is heartbreaking enough that American students today have to confront threats to the quality of their education from slashed budgets, threats to their lives from mass shootings, and threats to their health from this pandemic. Now, Secretary DeVos and President Trump are finalizing a rule that would make it harder to protect students from sexual harassment and assault in schools and on college campuses - a serious threat the federal government ought to be confronting with all the tools at its disposal. This new rule will make it harder for victims to seek justice and make it easier for serial abusers to keep positions from which they can victimize others. House Democrats will never stop fighting to protect America’s students from sexual harassment and assault and ensure that schools are safe places for learning.”