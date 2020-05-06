ALL TOXIC LOVERS ARE “LIKE POISON!”

Rhythm Tribe - Like Poison - (VRL Muzic) Featuring Brisa, Mason, thomas and Esau.

Brisa Guzman-Sanchez of Rhythm Tribe Exposes a Personal and Emotional Disaster!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why does the pain of a toxic lover destroy the soul so badly? This is the question answered in the new recording by Rhythm Tribe. Its co-writer, Brisa Guzman-Sanchez, sings the haunting and mysterious song, "LIKE POISON". "She makes love to the microphone!!!" says programmer for WEIB. He continues, "They're in sync in this song. It's in the realm of their sound but they took it in a different direction." This R&B/Acid Latin track was recorded live and adds harmony steel muted trumpets, played by Percussionist/drummer - Esau Garcia and Guitarist - Mason Guzman-Sanchez. The song confronts the darkness of love and the ugliness of a vicious lover.

The new video for this song is now in production and the group has partnered with The National Domestic Violence Hotline. In the year ending March 2019 there were 1.32 million domestic abuse-related incidents and crimes reported to police, of which 746,219 were deemed by police to be domestic abuse-related criminal offenses. Their hope is to inspire others listen to the song and watch the video to be strong and take their lives back and their future into their own hands. This single started airing on 5-4-20 on radio stations nationally. This recording along with their album "Generations" is now available for download at DanceMaster.com.

https://store.dancemaster.com/like-poison-rhythm-tribe-single

Feature Music Connection Magazine Article:

https://www.musicconnection.com/artist-project-rhythm-tribe/

VRL Muzic is an Indie record company taking on an impossible industry. Distributed by DanceMaster.com, Rhythm Tribe's first release "You Are The One" charted at #28 on the Billboard Magazine. This is their new release and radio has begun to add this song nation wide starting on 5/4/20.



