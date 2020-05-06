Are you looking for a new book to read?

Trinity Broadcasting Network/Trilogy Publishing - Differently Beautiful - The Novel

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEING DIFFERENT IS BEING BEAUTIFUL!

Have you ever felt like giving up or your life didn’t matter? Like you don’t belong anywhere especially to others expectation of you. Constantly thinking about why you were born in such an indifferent world. Wanting badly to be free from the struggles of life. Trying so hard to force things in your life that don’t align with who you truly are inside.

You’re not alone.

In Dr. Lawanda Mobbs novel “Differently Beautiful, “ you will immerse into the life of a woman who faces incredible struggles and failures but finds her true purpose in life through being differently beautiful. Accepting her true identity and never giving up on her faith in God.

For more information or to request an interview with Dr. Mobbs, contact her directly via email at info@victoryofpraisechurch.org or call 1-800-473-5106.

Differently Beautiful is available on Amazon, Kindle, TBN and your local bookstore.



