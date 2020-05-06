RESCON supports methodical approach to expanding residential construction

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Ont, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) welcomes the Ontario government’s announcement to further expand residential construction. Allowing below-grade, multi-unit residential construction projects like apartments and condominiums to begin and existing above-grade projects to continue is an important step of the province’s economic recovery.

“As Ontario looks toward getting our economy back online, residential construction activity is a key element of this,” said RESCON president Richard Lyall. “We support Premier Doug Ford’s methodical and thoughtful approach to opening up the province. Housing supply must proceed in an uninterrupted way as possible and today’s announcement of further expansion of residential construction activity is an excellent one.”

RESCON has and will continue to emphasize that companies must meet the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development construction standards or simply not operate. Site safety is the builders’ responsibility and they must work with everyone on the construction site, including subtrades, labour unions and workers to ensure all workers and sites are safe.

“As residential construction operations continue to expand, health and safety will remain, as always, our top priority,” said Andrew Pariser, vice president of RESCON. “Builders must continue to follow Ministry of Labour health and safety guidelines and ensure that any safety issues (COVID-19 related or not) are addressed through communication and teamwork before they become a hazard.”

