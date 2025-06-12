SmartDV Introduces Advanced H.264 and H.265 Video Encoder and Decoder IP

Support for H.264 Baseline/Main/High Profiles and H.265 Main/Main 10/Main Still Picture Profiles enables seamless integration and unparalleled flexibility across diverse applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies, provider of flexible, highly configurable, customizable semiconductor design IP (intellectual property) and VIP (verification IP), is proud to announce the immediate availability of H.264 and H.265 video encoder and decoder IP solutions. SmartDV supports all three profiles of each technology: Baseline, Main, and High for H.264, and Main, Main 10, and Main Still Picture for H.265, enabling seamless integration and unparalleled flexibility for developers across diverse applications.

H.264 and H.265 are industry-standard video compression technologies, renowned for delivering high-quality video at reduced bandwidth requirements. By supporting all three profiles, SmartDV’s IP solutions cater to a wide range of use cases, from video conferencing and streaming services to high-definition broadcasts and beyond.

Key Features and Benefits:

Comprehensive Profile Support: For H.264: Baseline, Main, and High profiles. For H.265: Main, Main 10, and Main Still Picture profiles. Compatibility with varied performance and quality demands. The H.265 encoder supports 8-bit, 10-bit, and 12-bit video depths with 4:2:0, 4:2:2, and 4:4:4 chroma subsampling. The H.264 encoder supports 8-bit and 10-bit video depths with 4:2:0, 4:2:2, and 4:4:4 chroma subsampling. Both H.264 and H.265 encoders are available with an optional built-in raster-to-block conversion module or raster-to-block conversion can be offered as a separate IP. No external memory required or very low external memory. H264 Encoder throughput is 4 clocks/pixel and H265 Encoder throughput is 16 clocks/pixel.





Verified and Reliable: Designed and validated to meet the rigorous standards of today’s high-performance applications.





Designed and validated to meet the rigorous standards of today’s high-performance applications. Customizable and Configurable: Tailored to meet specific design requirements, reducing time to market and enhancing design efficiency.





Tailored to meet specific design requirements, reducing time to market and enhancing design efficiency. Optimized Performance: Delivers exceptional video quality while maintaining low power consumption and minimal latency. Constant bit rate (CBR) or variable bit rate (VBR) encoded video outputs can be provided to optimize bandwidth performance.





“As video consumption continues to surge, developers require flexible, high-performance solutions to meet the increasing demand for high-quality video delivery,” said Deepak Kumar Tala, CEO and Managing Director, SmartDV Technologies. “Our H.264 and H.265 IP solutions deliver industry-leading performance and flexibility, empowering customers to meet and exceed their product goals.”

SmartDV’s H.264 and H.265 IP solutions are ideal for a wide variety of markets, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, industrial applications, video conferencing, broadcasting, TV streaming, Blu-ray, HDTV broadcasting, and high-quality streaming. Backed by SmartDV’s world-class technical support, these IP offerings empower developers to create cutting-edge video processing solutions with confidence.

SmartDV’s H.264 and H.265 IP are available globally for immediate licensing. Please visit the following product pages for additional technical details:

For questions or to request licensing information, please contact info@smartdvtech.com.

SmartDV will be highlighting its new H.264 and H.265 Video Encoder and Decoder IP at DAC 2025. If you are attending, we invite you to stop by our booth #2331 to learn more about how our innovative IP solutions can meet your video processing requirements. Our team will be on hand to provide in-depth information and discuss how SmartDV’s solutions can benefit your projects.

About SmartDV

At SmartDV Technologies™, we believe there’s a better way to approach semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for integrated circuits. We’ve been focused exclusively on IP since 2007—so whether you’re sourcing standards-based design IP for your next SoC, ASIC, or FPGA, or seeking verification solutions (VIP) to put your chip design through its paces, you’ll find SmartDV’s IP straightforward to integrate. By combining proprietary SmartCompiler™ technology with the knowledge of hundreds of expert engineers, SmartDV can customize IP to meet your unique design objectives: quickly, economically, and reliably. Don’t allow other suppliers to force one-size-fits-all cores into your chip design. Get the IP you need, tailored to your specifications, with SmartDV: IP Your Way.

Learn more about SmartDV at www.smartdvtech.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SmartDV, SmartDV Technologies, SmartDV NA, SmartCompiler, IP Your Way, and the SmartDV logo are trademarks of SmartDV Technologies India Private Limited. Any and all other trademarks present in this release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Becky Raymond

Marketing Partner, SmartDV

press@smartdvtech.com

