Sandstone Releases Torq™ Microvolume Rotor™ for Decentralized Blood Sampling and Stabilization

New device enables remote patient monitoring during COVID-19 pandemic

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics, a healthcare tools company enabling access to lab testing anywhere, anytime via portable centrifugation, announces availability of its new Torq Microvolume Rotor to support remote patient monitoring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Microvolume Rotor is an accessory for Sandstone’s Torq ZDrive™ - a 4-inch diameter battery-powered centrifuge - that enables users to quickly stabilize small-volume serum and plasma samples at the point of collection. Configured to spin commercially available capillary blood tubes, the Microvolume Rotor is a simple and versatile blood sample processing solution for today’s challenging healthcare environment in which patient access to conventional blood draw centers is severely restricted.

“Most diagnostics rely on centralized laboratory testing, but patient access to labs and phlebotomy services is significantly limited today due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sandstone CEO Karen Drexler. “We’re proud to have quickly developed and released the new Microvolume Rotor to assist in remote patient monitoring during these unprecedented and historic times.”

The Microvolume Rotor allows laboratories, healthcare professionals, and researchers to stably transport liquid plasma or serum from a remote patient to a centralized laboratory location. The device is specifically focused on small volume capillary samples, obtained via a fingerstick or other method, such that venipuncture (phlebotomy) is not required. Transporting liquid samples, as opposed to dried blood spots, not only provides more plasma or serum for testing but also allows labs to test samples without unnecessary dilution steps, thereby expanding and improving the quality of diagnostic panels compatible with remote collection.

Sandstone is currently deploying the Torq ZDrive with Microvolume Rotor with laboratory and clinical research partners for applications including COVID-19 antibody testing, ongoing health monitoring and clinical trials enrollment and periodic blood testing. Interested partners are encouraged to contact Sandstone either by phone (925-425-7574) or email (info@sandstonedx.com)

About Sandstone Diagnostics

Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to make high quality lab testing ubiquitous by bringing the centrifuge to the patient. Sandstone is a member of the Stanford StartX Med COVID-19 Task Force, mobilized to provide critical solutions for the prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the novel coronavirus. Sandstone is also a member of StartUp Health, a global community of health transformers working to achieve 12 health moonshots including pandemics of today and tomorrow. Learn more at sandstonedx.com.

