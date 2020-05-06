iViu Technologies announces social distancing technology powered by Amazon Web Services

Social Distancing CAPs Overview Alerts

Capacity Alert & Prevention System enables facilities managers to monitor occupancy in malls, retail stores, grocers & offices to help enforce social distancing

iViu’s CAPs solution helps businesses manage social distancing during this pandemic and into our new normal. We are pleased to see innovations like CAPs developed on AWS that help respond to COVID-19” — Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, Inc.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iViu Technologies announces social distancing Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs) for retail, businesses and government facilities. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), iViu enhanced its anonymous data collection for the in-store customer journey to measure the number of people congregating within buildings, and then send alerts at different levels of occupancy. The solution allows staff and management to monitor occupancy levels of designated zones within buildings and effectively manage them for social distancing guidelines.Chris Turner, CEO of iViu Technologies says, “Not only is this technology combination innovative, but the need is dire. Just knowing how many people are in a building can give a false sense of security. Rather than guessing what the optimal occupancy should be, iViu’s Capacity Alert & Prevention System provides accurate and timely occupancy measurements that can be used by management to ensure a healthier and safer indoor experience for their guests. The needs of performance and reliability were paramount to our design and AWS was the obvious choice. iViu has grown with AWS technology since inception and have found it to outperform all other cloud providers, in ease of use, speed, scalability, reliability, global reach, partner community, and breadth and depth. During the Coronavirus lockdown and as restrictions are lifted, the ability to measure and support social distancing guidelines is a critical need. As the world adjusts to a new reality of health and personal safety, iViu is proud to do our part to help get the world back to work.”“AWS offers proven infrastructure with the greatest scalability and availability, which enables companies like iViu to provide new and reliable services that perform even during peak demand,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, Inc. “iViu’s CAPs solution on AWS can help businesses manage social distancing during this pandemic and into our new normal. We are pleased to see the innovative ways that our customers are using the most advanced technologies on AWS to quickly stand up solutions to help respond to COVID-19.”About iViu TechnologiesiViu Technologies has been a leading developer of indoor positioning technologies since 2013, focusing on scalable and real-time positioning solutions. Over 3,000 retail locations around the world rely on iViu’s SaaS services in their most critical decision-making processes. By leveraging our knowledge of indoor positioning, we’ve built a platform for indoor analytics that is easy to deploy, very accurate, and most importantly, real-time.iViu’s Capacity Alert & Prevention System is a patent-pending platform that monitors zone occupancy and alerts based on configurable thresholds.iViu’s iDPlatform powered by AWS detects and collects anonymous data through patented Wi-Fi sensors called iDTags and 3rd party devices. www.iviutech.com



