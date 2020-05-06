SunCity Advising Moves to New Office in Downtown La Jolla

SunCity Advising, the California based digital marketing firm, has recently moved to a new office in downtown La Jolla.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunCity Advising , a digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA and serving clients globally, has announced a recent move of their headquarters to a new office in La Jolla, CA to better serve their growing consortium of coastal clients. The agency moved from their downtown UTC office to Prospect Street in Downtown La Jolla. The official new address is: 888 Prospect St #275, La Jolla, CA, 92037. The new office is located a block away from the ocean, directly above the Children’s Pool.The SunCity Advising team is excited about many facets of the new office. The ocean-front view is near the top of that list. The digital marketing consulting team looks forward to improving their local La Jolla presence and growing client relationships with businesses in the local La Jolla area and neighboring beach communities. This location will serve as the PPC Services epicenter for all Google Ads and Facebook Ads projects taken on by the firm.The new office includes multiple meeting rooms, a fully operational kitchen, and a charming common area. While offices are currently closed as the SunCity team works remotely due to the COVID-19 situation, the digital marketing experts are looking forward to returning to their new office hub. And have announced nearly 24-hour virtual availability for clients during these uncertain times.A grand reopening party is set to take place upon removal of the County’s special coronavirus business regulations. Stay tuned for additional details regarding that opening. In the meantime, business will continue as normal and services are being rendered without interruption. For more information on how to begin working with SunCity Advising please call (858) 859-0123 or email: info@suncityadvising.com.About SunCity AdvisingSunCity Advising is a San Diego digital marketing agency with a commitment to helping clients improve their internet presence. Since 2011, we have provided internet marketing services that include search engine optimization (SEO), PPC, email marketing, social media management, web design, content creation, and strategic business advising.Ready to craft a marketing strategy that includes site design, search engine optimization, higher search rankings, and increased sales and revenue? Call us today at: (858) 859-0123.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.