Exit Brokers New Sellability Assessment Shows Business Owner’s Likelihood of Business Being Sold on the Open Market

Exit Brokers provide business owners with a free, 10-question assessment determining likelihood business will sell to an outside party on the open market.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to bizbuysell.com, 4 out of 5 businesses do not sell on the open market. That means only 1 in 5 businesses will sell on the open market. What is it that makes the 1 business sell while the other 4 do not? This is a question the team at Exit Brokers set out to answer. Based on conversations with over 1,000 business buyers, Exit Brokers was able to identify 8 key attributes that drive the ability for a business to be sold or its ‘sellability’. From these 8 key drivers, Exit Brokers created a simple questionnaire for business owners looking to sell a business . This resource provides owners with a straight-forward answer that determines the likelihood of their business selling on the open market.There are limited guides and resources available to the small to mid-size business owners looking to sell a business. This often leave owners not knowing where to start when the time comes to exit or sell their businesses. Exit Brokers Sellability Assessment provides business owners thinking of selling with an easy first step. The insight gained from the assessment provides owners the information needed to make informed decisions. A business owner will learn the key issues it needs to address and have realistic expectations when considering exit options.Experience shows that business buyers are very particular when searching for a business to purchase. There are a handful of ‘red-flags’ that will immediately cause disinterest. A few of those red-flags are: customer concentration issues, too much dependence on the owner, inconsistency between financial statements, and poor brand or online image (i.e. negative reviews and consumer complaints). The degree to which a single issue will impact sellability varies from buyer to buyer. However, a business with more than one of these issues will be very difficult to sell to an outside party.Exit Broker’s Sellability Assessment provides business owners with a score based out of 100. This score indicates the likelihood of a business being sold. A score of 70 or higher on the assessment means the business has a high likelihood of being sold. While not guaranteed, a score between 40 and 69 means a business can likely be sold if the owner is willing to accept less favorable sale terms. A business in this range has the opportunity to make improvements to make the business more attractive to buyers. A score below 40 means a business is unlikely to sell on the open market. This business will likely need to consider other exit options such as liquidating or selling to an employee or family member.About Exit BrokersExit Brokers is a business brokerage office based in Denver, Colorado focused on helping business owners achieve their goals when selling their business. Exit Brokers provides business brokerage and exit planning services. Brokerage service fees are charged at the sale of business and exit planning services are provided for a flat fee dependent on the complexity of the project.With a background in financial planning, Cameron Kolb, Exit Broker’s founder, believes in a straightforward approach when working with clients. Trust is the bedrock of all client interactions and is built through honest conversations with business owners. Exit Broker’s goal is to help business owners determine if their goals are realistically achievable. A business sale is one of the most important financial events of a business owner’s life, and therefore deserves a slow, methodical approach from a broker who advises and achieves results.Exit Brokers is located at 6300 S Syracuse Way #150 in Centennial, Colorado and can be reached by phone at (720) 598-8198 or by email at info@myexitbroker.com. For additional information about Exit Brokers, please visit https://myexitbroker.com

