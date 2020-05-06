A Strong Partnership for Cardiovascular Surgeries

ASELSAN and Bıçakcılar signed a partnership agreement to nationally develop the heart lung machine, a critical device used in open heart surgeries.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aselsan,the expert of advanced technologies with unequaled engineering, and Bicakcilar, the largest medical device manufacturer in Turkey with over 60 years of know-how in manufacturing and commercialization, have signed a strategic partnership with two main targets; to continue reversing the import-export balance in the Turkish Health Sector and pave the way for further localization while providing accessible healthcare for all globally using the latest technologies.

In this very dynamic sector, these two organizations are in a very strong position in the sector to contribute to human life worldwide.

The focus of this specific project is cardiovascular surgery for the production of an advanced “Heart Lung Machine” which is essential for saving lives. Both organizations initialized the project through their respective R&D teams specifying the technical details for the device as they progressed to the design phase. The new product, although initially focused on the domestic market, is planned to be available all over the world at the next stage.

"We believe that when our engineering strength combines with the strength of Bicakcilar’s know- how in the medical device field, the new product will create a genuine value for human life" said Dr. İbrahim Bekar, Vice-President of ASELSAN Transportation, Security, Energy, Automation and Health Systems, in a statement.

Dr. ElHakim, CEO, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, continued, " Cardiovascular Surgery is one of our specialization areas and combining our expertise with Aselsan's impeccable engineering will lead not only to the production of a high-tech device, but also accessible solutions in cardiovascular surgery in the medical device market” .

The new advanced product will be providing a major impact on “saving lives” around the globe.



