Connecting Isolated Strangers Across  the World Through Postcard Exchanges

StayHomeReachOut.com seeks to make the world a more humane place by inviting everyone to reach out to a stranger in isolation. Strangers' postcards have been received all over the world. The project participants range from elderly, retired people to first-graders. During the current COVID-19 crisis, many of us experience long-term isolation. A handwritten note to a stranger lets him or her know that there is still kindness and humanity in this world. We are all in this together!

A Brooklyn mom and user-experience designer created a platform that has people all over the world reach out to strangers via handwritten postcards.

Sending a postcard makes you connect with a stranger on a human level that cannot be matched by emails, text messages, Facebook, WhatsApp or WeChat.” — Nina Boesch

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A mom and UX designer who has been isolating in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for close to two months, came up with a heart-warming idea for how to connect strangers throughout the world. The result is www.StayHomeReachOut.com , a website that encourages everyone to reach out to a stranger via handwritten postcards.“Sending a postcard makes you connect with a stranger on a human level that cannot be matched by emails, text messages, Facebook, WhatsApp or WeChat,” says Nina Boesch, creator of the Stay Home. Reach Out. project. “It is an act-of-kindness activity that is quickly reaching even the farthest corners of the world. We have active participants from the U.S., Singapore, China, Indonesia, and Germany, to just name a few postcard origins. I am humbled by the response to my idea. It’s just beautiful to see that people around the globe see similar needs to spread kindness during the current Coronavirus crisis.”Within just a few weeks of its launch, the platform already has hundreds of active postcard writers in North America, Europe, and Asia, with participants ranging from elderly, retired people to first-graders.“The idea is simple.”, Boesch says, “You put your thoughts and wishes into writing a physical postcard and head over to www.StayHomeReachOut.com to receive an address of someone who would appreciate a card in the mail. Someone else will likewise send you a postcard from yet another part of the world. It’s a simple act of kindness that keeps paying forward.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.