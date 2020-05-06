There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,516 in the last 365 days.

Connecting Isolated Strangers Across  the World Through Postcard Exchanges

StayHomeReachOut.com seeks to make the world a more humane place by inviting everyone to reach out to a stranger in isolation.

Strangers' postcards have been received all over the world. The project participants range from elderly, retired people to first-graders.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, many of us experience long-term isolation. A handwritten note to a stranger lets him or her know that there is still kindness and humanity in this world. We are all in this together!

A Brooklyn mom and user-experience designer created a platform that has people all over the world reach out to strangers via handwritten postcards.

Sending a postcard makes you connect with a stranger on a human level that cannot be matched by emails, text messages, Facebook, WhatsApp or WeChat.”
— Nina Boesch
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mom and UX designer who has been isolating in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for close to two months, came up with a heart-warming idea for how to connect strangers throughout the world. The result is www.StayHomeReachOut.com, a website that encourages everyone to reach out to a stranger via handwritten postcards.

“Sending a postcard makes you connect with a stranger on a human level that cannot be matched by emails, text messages, Facebook, WhatsApp or WeChat,” says Nina Boesch, creator of the Stay Home. Reach Out. project. “It is an act-of-kindness activity that is quickly reaching even the farthest corners of the world. We have active participants from the U.S., Singapore, China, Indonesia, and Germany, to just name a few postcard origins. I am humbled by the response to my idea. It’s just beautiful to see that people around the globe see similar needs to spread kindness during the current Coronavirus crisis.”

Within just a few weeks of its launch, the platform already has hundreds of active postcard writers in North America, Europe, and Asia, with participants ranging from elderly, retired people to first-graders.

“The idea is simple.”, Boesch says, “You put your thoughts and wishes into writing a physical postcard and head over to www.StayHomeReachOut.com to receive an address of someone who would appreciate a card in the mail. Someone else will likewise send you a postcard from yet another part of the world. It’s a simple act of kindness that keeps paying forward.”

NINA BOESCH
Stay Home. Reach Out.
email us here
+1 6464601834
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.