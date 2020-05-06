The Global Medical Ventilators Market to Generate Revenues of over $2 billion during the period 2020−2025 - Arizton

The medical ventilators market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Medical Ventilators Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The US is the major contributor to the global medical ventilators market, the country is likely to witness incremental growth rate of around $280million by 2025 contributed by the very high demand for the ventilators created during the pandemic COVID-19.

2. Invasive ventilators will witness highest growth in terms of revenue due to its increased safety feature of avoiding the spread of infection through aerosol droplets among patients unlike non-invasive ventilators.

3. Hospital segments dominate the market and will grow at an absolute growth rate of around 90% during the forecast period.

4. The demand for the adult patient group ventilators is expected to post an incremental growth rate of around $1 million during the forecast period.

5. The non-invasive ventilators segment has gained significant traction in recent years and has the capability to treat all the types of respiratory diseases in the future, which is expected to grow at an absolute growth of around 85% by 2025.

6. Vendors across the globe have increased their production of ventilators three to four times higher than the normal production to meet the demand for the ventilators across the globe due to the pandemic COVID-19 situation.

7. Vendors are actively engaged in the continuous development of the new products and commercially launched many innovative and simpler ventilators to safeguard the patients with COVID-19. Many simpler ventilators are designed across the globe by global and local players to meet the sudden surge in ventilators demand.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by interface, mobility, patient group, application, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 9 key vendors and 29 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Medical Ventilators Market – Segmentation

• The invasive medical ventilators segment accounted for the highest share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a faster rate than non-invasive ventilators segment due to the surge in the use of invasive ventilation support for COVID-19 patients.

• Portable medical ventilators can be used at various point-of-care sites and mobile healthcare units such as ambulances and ambulatory settings for mechanical ventilation support to patients. They provide long-term ventilation support for patients who do not require complex critical care ventilators.

• The emergency care application segment accounted for a 25% share in 2019. The proportion of all emergency department admissions increased from 0.9 to 1.6%. This increase in emergency care admissions is fueling the demand for medical ventilators across the world.

Market Segmentation by Interface

• Invasive

• Non-invasive

Market Segmentation by Mobility

• Standard

• Portable

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

• Hospitals

• Adults

• Pediatrics & Neonates

Market Segmentation by Application

• Critical Care

• Emergency Care

• Home Care

• Neonatal Care

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Homecare Settings

• Emergency Care Providers

• Others

Medical Ventilators Market – Dynamics

Multi-functional ventilators are easy-to-use with touchscreen and operating system that is consistent across all five therapies and a single patient circuit that streamlines patient care and reduces the typical staff requirement of three medical professionals per ventilator. And these next-generation devices are designed with reduced circuits disconnects, which can be used for all modes of ventilation, across all five therapies, and during intra-hospital transport, which may reduce the spread of infection by limiting the number of devices that have to be shared between patients.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Increase in Demand for Homecare Ventilators

• Demand for Ventilators in COVID-19-Affected Countries

• Technological Advances in Ventilators

• Demand for Portable Ventilators

Medical Ventilators Market – Geography

The US and Canada are the two key countries that experience large-scale adoption of ventilators. The rise in pollution, along with the growing number of cases related to respiratory troubles, even for neo-natal care, is one of the major reasons that boosted the overall demand for ventilators in North America. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected North America, especially the US, both economically and in terms of death rate. The demand for ventilators is expected to increase rapidly due to the surge in several COVID-19 cases in the region.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-ventilators-market

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o UK

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o South Korea

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Iran

Major Vendors

• Hamilton Medical

• Medtronic

• Koninklijke Philips

• Vyaire Medical

• GE Healthcare

• ResMed

• Drägerwerk

• SCHILLER

• Smith Medical

Other vendors include - Air Liquide Medical Systems, Avasarala Technologies, ABRONN, AgVa Healthcare, aXcent Medical, Bunnell, Beijing Eternity Electronic Technology, Deluxe Scientific Surgico, Dima Italia, Fritz Stephan, Getinge, Hartwell Medical, HEYER Medical, HILL-ROM, Löwenstein Medical Innovation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, MEK-ICS, Narang Medical, Oceanic Medical, Shenzhen Landwind Industry, Siare Engineering International Group, S.I.E.M, SI Surgical, A.B. Industries, Skanray Technologies, Tecme Global, TRITON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, and United Hayek Industries.

Looking for more information? Click here



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.