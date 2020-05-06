Enthusiast Gaming and G FUEL Forge Multi-Year Partnership    

Partnership encompasses Luminosity Gaming esports sponsorships, influencer engagement, event activations, and media advertising that spans across Enthusiast Gaming’s diverse platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) today announced a new partnership with leading gaming energy drink brand G FUEL, to build an integrated marketing campaign that leverages the full Enthusiast Gaming platform and its reach of over 200 million gamers. The multi-year partnership will utilize Enthusiast Gaming’s platform to help increase G FUEL’s brand awareness and continue to drive market share. This partnership is also monumental for Enthusiast Gaming and its esports organization, Luminosity Gaming, as it continues to validate its dominance within the gaming space.

Founded in 2012, G FUEL provides a healthier, more effective alternative to standard energy drinks. Professional esports players and gamers around the world rely on G FUEL’s natural, sugar-free, focus-enhancing and high-performance energy products to take their gaming to unprecedented levels. Because of the size and scale of its platform, Enthusiast Gaming and G FUEL will create a fully customized marketing campaign that will communicate G FUEL’s key messaging strategy and engage specifically with its target market.

Enthusiast Gaming will leverage its platform of gaming and esports communities to promote G FUEL by providing user generated content, influencer marketing, online entertainment and advertising across its entire media network. G FUEL will be a key sponsor of Luminosity Gaming, a significant alliance between two leaders in the industry. Luminosity Gaming is one of the world’s top esports organizations, the owners of seven professional esports teams and home to many of the most influential content creators and elite esports athletes. G FUEL will tap into Luminosity’s influencer and content creator network to reach its combined social following of over 60 million fans. As a sponsor, the G FUEL logo will be placed on Luminosity’s jerseys.

“We’re excited to partner with Enthusiast to reach previously untapped corners of the gaming community and increase awareness of G FUEL,” commented Cliff Morgan, Founder and CEO of G FUEL. “Luminosity Gaming is an elite, world-class esports organization, and as The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, our partnership makes perfect sense. We’ve built a passionate community within the gaming and esports sector and can’t wait to work with Enthusiast to drive authentic engagement with their incredible platform of gamers.”

Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “Partnering with a brand so deeply rooted in the gaming sector like G FUEL is exciting for a number of reasons. G FUEL is a leader in the gamer energy drink sector and using our platform to communicate and engage with gamers continues to validate our strategy and is a significant milestone for our direct sales team.” He continued, “Execution is also very important, and over the last number of months, we’ve been able to demonstrate the success of our integrated advertising offerings and prove that using our platform has more touchpoints and engages with more gamers than any other gaming company. We are thrilled to partner with G FUEL and look forward to building a long-term partnership over our shared passion of gaming.”

About G FUEL



As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry. With over 180,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of PewDiePie, Summit1G, NICKMERCS, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, WWE, and now Luminosity Gaming.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest platform of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Entertainment and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes approximately 100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 160 million visitors monthly. The Media platform generates over 30 billion ad requests and approximately a billion views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s entertainment division, EG Live, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (www.pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

