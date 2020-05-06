Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated



BROOKFIELD, News, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable” or "BEP") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“We are currently in the midst of an unprecedented global health and financial crisis,” said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “In spite of the significant market volatility and a potentially deep recession, our operations remain resilient, our earnings are expected to be stable, and our financial position, which allows us to pursue growth, is in excellent shape.”

Financial Results For the period ended March 31 Millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three months ended March 31 Unaudited 2020 2019 Total generation (GWh) – Long-term average generation 14,151 13,493 – Actual generation 14,264 14,125 Brookfield Renewable's share – Long-term average generation 6,717 6,698 – Actual generation 7,164 7,246 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 217 $ 227 Per Unit(1)(2) 0.70 0.73 Normalized Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) 212 201 Per Unit(1) 0.68 0.65 Net Income Attributable to Unitholders 18 43 Per Unit(2) 0.06 0.14

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.3 million (2019: 311.1 million). The actual units outstanding at March 31, 2020 were 311.3 million (2019: 311.1 million).





Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $217 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, or $212 million on a normalized basis ($0.68 per unit), a 5% increase from the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, our net income attributable to unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $18 million or $0.06 per unit. These results were supported by strong asset availability and execution on our key operating initiatives.



Highlights

Delivered FFO of $217 million or $0.68 per unit on a normalized basis, a 5% increase over the prior year;



Agreed to merge our subsidiary, TerraForm Power ("TERP"), into Brookfield Renewable, on an all stock basis; and



Maintained robust total available liquidity of over $3 billion, and raised $1.4 billion from investment grade financings, including $450 million in corporate green financings, and $94 million of proceeds through capital recycling initiatives ($29 million net to BEP)



Results from Operations

During the first quarter, we generated FFO of $217 million, or $0.70 per unit, reflecting solid performance, as our operations benefited from strong underlying asset availability and resource, and growth and efficiency initiatives. On a normalized basis, our results are up 5% over last year.

Our business continues to benefit from our growing and diverse generation portfolio, limited off-taker concentration risk, and a strong contract profile. During the quarter, overall generation was slightly ahead of long-term average as we continue to benefit from the diversity of our fleet. Our focus over the last decade has been to diversify the business which, over the long-term, mitigates exposure to water, wind and sun, regional or market disruptions, and potential credit events.

For example, with over 600 counterparties, we have a diversified high-quality customer base comprised primarily of public power authorities and utilities that is insulated from single counterparty risk. Our single largest non-government third-party customer represents 2% of generation, providing strong downside protection and safeguarding our cash flows. Furthermore, our cash flows are long duration, with a weighted-average remaining contract length of 14 years. The portfolio is largely contracted, with 95% of total generation contracted in 2020, meaning our business does not have meaningful exposure to short-term price declines from slowing economic activity or lower power demand.

During the quarter, our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $222 million. Our storage segment performed particularly well, generating $6 million of FFO in the quarter. Our focus in Latin America continues to be extending the average duration of our power purchase agreements where power price volatility provides opportunities to enhance and stabilize future revenues. In this regard, we signed 17 contracts in the quarter with high-quality, creditworthy counterparties for a total of 312 gigawatt-hours per year. As a result, today our contract profile stands at 9 years and 3 years in Brazil and Colombia, respectively.

In North America, where power prices remain low, we are focused on securing shorter term contracts at our hydroelectric facilities to ensure we retain upside optionality for when we believe prices will improve. Across our hydroelectric fleet in North America, starting next year we have three contracts rolling off for assets that primarily deliver power to markets in the U.S. northeast. Fortunately, these contracts, on a net basis, deliver power at prices in the range of the current market. Therefore, on renewal, we expect minimal impact to our overall revenue. Beyond these contracts, we do not have any material PPA maturities in North America until 2029.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $62 million of FFO, as we continue to generate stable revenues from these assets and benefit from the diversification of our fleet and highly contracted cash flows with long duration power purchase agreements. We also continue to execute on opportunistic O&M outsourcing agreements aimed at de-risking our portfolios and, where appropriate, delivering cost savings. We are in the process of implementing four such agreements across our portfolio, all of which provide attractive availability guarantees and a more comprehensive scope than what is currently in place.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our liquidity position remains robust, with over $3 billion of total available liquidity. During the quarter, we bolstered our liquidity position, by executing on key financing and capital raising initiatives, all while maintaining a low-risk balance sheet.

Our balance sheet has a BBB+ investment grade rating, no material maturities over the next five years, an average overall debt duration of 10 years, and 80% of our financings are non-recourse to BEP. So far this year, we have executed $1.4 billion of financings across the business, and we continued to advance our green financing initiatives. We further diversified our sources of capital by issuing our inaugural green perpetual preferred units for $200 million at 5.25% in the U.S. market. Additionally, in early April, we took advantage of strong investor demand for our offerings by issuing approximately C$350 million of ten-year corporate green bonds at approximately 3.5%. In aggregate, we will have completed $2.8 billion in green financing initiatives over the last two years.

We also continued to execute our capital recycling strategy of selling mature, de-risked or non-core assets to lower cost of capital buyers and redeploying the proceeds into higher yielding opportunities. During the quarter, we completed the sale of our solar assets in Thailand that we had acquired through our investment in TerraForm Global, for proceeds of $94 million ($29 million net to BEP), allowing us to realize an over 30% return on our original invested capital.

We also have limited exposure to foreign exchange volatility as we employ a disciplined hedging strategy where we hedge developed market exposure and opportunistically hedge our emerging market exposure, where cost effective. As a result, 25% of our FFO in 2020 is exposed to foreign currency volatility, meaning an overall 10% move in the currencies of markets we operate in (developed or emerging) would have an overall 2.5% impact to our FFO. Indeed, during the quarter, while we saw a dramatic strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus all the foreign currencies in which we operate, the impact on our business was $9 million of FFO or less than 4%.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.5425 per LP Unit, is payable on June 30, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 29, 2020. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on Brookfield Renewable’s preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 13,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

March 31

December 31 (MILLIONS) 2020

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 294 $ 115 Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,268 1,172 Equity-accounted investments 1,791 1,889 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 27,873 30,714 Goodwill 662 821 Deferred income tax and other assets 775 980 Total Assets $ 32,663 $ 35,691 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,002 $ 2,100 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance 8,269 8,904 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,940 2,019 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,095 4,537 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 7,760 $ 8,742 General partnership interest held by Brookfield 60 68 Participating non-controlling interests – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,923 3,315 Preferred equity 551 597 Preferred limited partners' equity 1,028 833 Limited partners' equity $ 4,035 16,357 $ 4,576 18,131 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 32,663 $ 35,691









BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020

2019 Revenues $ 792 $ 825 Other income 10 8 Direct operating costs (261 ) (254 ) Management service costs (31 ) (21 ) Interest expense – borrowings (162 ) (173 ) Share of (loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments (16 ) 32 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument gain (loss) 20 (18 ) Depreciation (206 ) (200 ) Other (8 ) (2 ) Income tax expense Current (19 ) (24 ) Deferred 1 (20 ) (18 ) (44 ) Net income $ 120 $ 153 Net income attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 83 $ 94 General partnership interest held by Brookfield — — Participating non-controlling interests – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 8 18 Preferred equity 7 6 Preferred limited partners' equity 12 10 Limited partners' equity 10 25 $ 120 $ 153 Basic and diluted earnings per LP Unit $ 0.06 $ 0.14









BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

(MILLIONS) 2020

2019 Operating activities Net income $ 120 $ 153 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 206 200 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (21 ) 20 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 16 (32 ) Deferred income tax expense (1 ) 20 Other non-cash items 22 17 Net change in working capital 13 (11 ) 355 367 Financing activities Commercial paper and corporate credit facilities, net 39 (696 ) Non-recourse borrowings, net (95 ) 5 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries 7 247 Issuance of preferred limited partnership units 195 126 Repurchase of LP Units — (1 ) Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (77 ) (134 ) To preferred shareholders (7 ) (6 ) To preferred limited partners' unitholders (11 ) (9 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (182 ) (171 ) Borrowings from related party, net — 355 (131 ) (284 ) Investing activities Investment in property, plant and equipment (53 ) (29 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net 84 5 Restricted cash and other (60 ) (55 ) (29 ) (79 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash (12 ) — Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 183 4 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (4 ) — Balance, beginning of period 115 173 Balance, end of period $ 294 $ 177









PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended March 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Hydroelectric North America 3,722 3,849 3,233 3,300 $ 265 $ 262 $ 198 $ 195 $ 156 $ 152 $ 76 $ 67 Brazil 1,227 1,090 988 980 61 65 47 49 41 40 25 17 Colombia 709 765 798 798 60 62 36 38 25 26 23 20 5,658 5,704 5,019 5,078 386 389 281 282 222 218 124 104 Wind North America 831 850 944 960 60 63 48 48 29 29 (12 ) 4 Europe 221 274 253 308 22 28 13 20 11 17 (11 ) 11 Brazil 68 106 126 119 4 7 3 5 1 2 (3 ) (3 ) Asia 90 39 100 38 6 2 5 1 3 1 2 (1 ) 1,210 1,269 1,423 1,425 92 100 69 74 44 49 (24 ) 11 Solar 240 199 275 195 49 38 36 32 18 18 (10 ) 9 Storage & Other 56 74 — — 18 24 8 11 6 7 1 — Corporate — — — — — — (3 ) (4 ) (73 ) (65 ) (73 ) (81 ) Total 7,164 7,246 6,717 6,698 $ 545 $ 551 $ 391 $ 395 $ 217 $ 227 $ 18 $ 43









The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders and earnings per unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to FFO, and FFO per unit, both non-IFRS financial metrics for the three months ended March 31:

Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ 10 $ 25 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 General partnership interest held by Brookfield — — — — Participating non-controlling interests – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 8 18 — — Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 18 $ 43 $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 172 157 0.55 0.50 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss 1 18 — 0.06 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 6 (24 ) 0.02 (0.08 ) Other 20 33 0.07 0.11 FFO $ 217 $ 227 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 12 10 Preferred equity 7 6 Current income taxes 11 10 Interest expense – borrowings 113 121 Management service costs 31 21 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA $ 391 $ 395 Attributable to non-controlling interests 227 257 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 618 $ 652 Weighted average units outstanding(1) 311.3 311.1 (1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.











