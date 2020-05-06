Current Press releases

The Porsche Museum is opening again After an eight-week interruption due to the corona crisis

Stuttgart . Next Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Porsche Museum will open its doors again. In order to stem the spread of the corona virus, it has been closed to the public since March 14, and thus for a whole eight weeks. The restart of museum operations will be in line with the requirements of the Federal Government and the State of Baden-Württemberg for protection against infection with the coronavirus. This includes, for example, a new guidance system in the entire building to ensure a minimum distance of 1.50 m between visitors.

"We also provide face masks and disinfectants," adds Achim Stejskal, Head of Heritage and Porsche Museum. "We carry out regular occupational safety training for staff relating to hygiene and conduct recommendations." Throughout the museum building, the number of visitors is limited by a controlled entrance. The opening hours remain unchanged – Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 to 18. Museum tours and didactic programs cannot be offered at the moment. The gastronomic areas will also remain closed. "We are extending the validity of the annual tickets by two months, by the duration of the museum closure during the Corona crisis", announces Achim Stejskal.

During the closure, the Porsche Museum brought forward maintenance and renovation measures that had been planned to take place this year. Thus, a start was made on the conceptual reorientation of the entrance to the permanent exhibition, the so-called "Prologue", which presents the early days of the company up to 1948. Due to this still ongoing renovation work, the admission price is temporarily reduced by half.

On the website www.porsche.com/museum the museum informs about the current measures as well as the successive restart of the visitor programs, which are fully aligned with the official requirements.

