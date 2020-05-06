Radware Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- F irst Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenues of $60.0 million; down 2% year over year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.05

Net cash provided by operating activities of $21 million for the first quarter, and $50 million for the last twelve months

Total deferred revenue, as defined by the company, balance of $181 million, up 14% from last year

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Radware entered the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position, and continues to execute on its strategy and pursue its long-term goals through it,“ said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “Our performance in the first quarter reflects solid revenue and profitability and strong cash generation. We believe that with our strong customer base, large and growing subscription business, superior cloud security offering, and solid cash position, we are well-positioned to navigate this unprecedented crisis and resume long-term growth.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $60.0 million, down 2% from revenues of $61.4 million for the first quarter of 2019:

Revenues in the Americas region were $29.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 19% compared to revenues of $24.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenues in the EMEA region were $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, down 1% from revenues of $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenues in the APAC region were $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, down 31% from revenues of $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other loss adjustment. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $427.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $21.0 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $18.7 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new, one-year plan to repurchase up to $40 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Combined with the remaining availability on its stock repurchase plan announced on March 20, 2020, the Company is authorized to purchase up to $57 million of its shares. The Company currently has Israeli court approval for approximately $17 million of repurchases until July 15, 2020 and intends to request additional approvals and extensions as required by Israeli law. The new repurchase plan authorizes management to repurchase ordinary shares, from time to time, in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions or in other legally permissible ways depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and applicable Israeli law. The Company may repurchase all or a portion of the authorized repurchase amount pursuant to a plan that is compliant with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act that is designed to facilitate these purchases. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time at management’s discretion.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and the Company’s outlook for the second quarter of 2020.

Participants in the US call : Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call : +1-647-689-4208

Conference ID : 4495924

A replay will be available for 2 days, starting 2 hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/ . The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other loss adjustment. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

The Company defines Total Deferred Revenue as short term and long term deferred revenues presented on its balance sheet, plus billed amounts that were uncollected and offset against the balance sheet accounts receivables.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 40,207 40,751 Marketable securities 52,259 36,924 Short-term bank deposits 76,823 100,276 Trade receivables, net 26,639 22,610 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 7,342 7,469 Inventories 14,854 13,940 218,124 221,970 Long-term investments Marketable securities 92,711 112,696 Long-term bank deposits 165,250 137,095 Severance pay funds 2,091 2,300 260,052 252,091 Property and equipment, net 23,291 22,971 Other long-term assets 25,914 24,398 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,169 18,144 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 55,127 55,625 Total assets 607,677 595,199 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 4,899 6,315 Deferred revenues 90,415 79,239 Operating lease liabilities 4,854 5,193 Other payables and accrued expenses 34,173 34,794 134,341 125,541 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 59,742 50,888 Operating lease liabilities 20,440 13,914 Other long-term liabilities 9,532 9,525 89,714 74,327 Shareholders' equity Share capital 712 710 Additional paid-in capital 419,804 414,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 306 1,145 Treasury stock, at cost (163,895) (145,226) Retained earnings 126,695 124,121 Total shareholders' equity 383,622 395,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 607,677 595,199





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 60,012 61,397 Cost of revenues 10,689 11,009 Gross profit 49,323 50,388 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 15,832 15,230 Selling and marketing 28,202 26,661 General and administrative 4,712 4,764 Total operating expenses, net 48,746 46,655 Operating income 577 3,733 Financial income, net 2,724 1,791 Income before taxes on income 3,301 5,524 Taxes on income 727 1,156 Net income 2,574 4,368 Basic net earnings per share 0.05 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,921,344 46,612,325 Diluted net earnings per share 0.05 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 48,225,688 48,572,366





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 49,323 50,388 Stock-based compensation 38 55 Amortization of intangible assets 498 411 Non-GAAP gross profit 49,859 50,854 GAAP research and development, net 15,832 15,230 Stock-based compensation 809 710 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 15,023 14,520 GAAP selling and marketing 28,202 26,661 Stock-based compensation 1,886 1,569 Amortization of intangible assets - 17 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 26,316 25,075 GAAP general and administrative 4,712 4,764 Stock-based compensation 903 767 Acquisition costs - 264 Litigation costs 119 82 Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,690 3,651 GAAP total operating expenses, net 48,746 46,655 Stock-based compensation 3,598 3,046 Amortization of intangible assets - 17 Acquisition costs - 264 Litigation costs 119 82 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 45,029 43,246 GAAP operating income 577 3,733 Stock-based compensation 3,636 3,101 Amortization of intangible assets 498 428 Acquisition costs - 264 Litigation costs 119 82 Non-GAAP operating income 4,830 7,608 GAAP financial income, net 2,724 1,791 Other loss adjustment 247 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (307) 631 Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,664 2,422 GAAP income before taxes on income 3,301 5,524 Stock-based compensation 3,636 3,101 Amortization of intangible assets 498 428 Acquisition costs - 264 Litigation costs 119 82 Other loss adjustment 247 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (307) 631 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 7,494 10,030 GAAP taxes on income 727 1,156 Tax related adjustments 122 - Non-GAAP taxes on income 849 1,156 GAAP net income 2,574 4,368 Stock-based compensation 3,636 3,101 Amortization of intangible assets 498 428 Acquisition costs - 264 Litigation costs 119 82 Other loss adjustment 247 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (307) 631 Tax related adjustments (122) - Non-GAAP net income 6,645 8,874 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.05 0.09 Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.06 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.01 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 Other loss adjustment 0.01 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.01) 0.01 Tax related adjustments (0.00) 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.14 0.18 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 48,225,688 48,572,366





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 2,574 4,368 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,630 2,687 Stock-based compensation 3,636 3,101 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 196 178 Loss related to securities, net 163 0 Accrued interest on bank deposits (195) (829) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 216 868 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (4,029) 3,170 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (459) (1,965) Decrease (increase) in inventories (914) 1,216 Increase in trade payables (1,416) (710) Increase in deferred revenues 20,030 11,020 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (621) 9 Operating lease liabilities, net (838) 375 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,973 23,488 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,452) (1,961) Investment in other long-term assets, net (2) (29) Investment in bank deposits, net (4,506) (82) Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net 2,523 (9,661) Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 (12,282) Net cash used in investing activities (4,437) (24,015) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,589 7,733 Repurchase of shares (18,669) (48) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,080) 7,685 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (544) 7,158 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 40,751 45,203 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 40,207 52,361



