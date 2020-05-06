Asendia partners with ZigZag to help French consumers return items during COVID-19 disruptions

The shopper experience is always important, but particularly in these unusual times during lockdown, being able to bring simplicity and safety to the returns process is a real bonus.” — Simon Batt, CEO of Asendia UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retailers and carriers alike have faced unprecedented challenges in recent weeks. High-street stores have shut across the world and many distribution centres have slowed or ground to a halt. With consumers left with few options, the shift to shopping online that we were already seeing pre-coronavirus looks set to accelerate further.France has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and the French Government has responded with strict lockdown and social distancing measures. Asendia , one of the world’s leading international mail and parcel shipping providers, has continued to deliver a timely, efficient and most importantly safe service domestically within France and to all global destinations.As a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post, Asendia combines the expertise of the founding companies to deliver to more than 200 destinations worldwide through an extensive logistics network. ZigZag Global has partnered with Asendia to add them to their award-winning returns management solution, thus ensuring retailers are now able to take advantage of Asendia’s renowned carrier service when making a return. Nasty Gal and Karen Millen have both launched the ‘Collect From Home’ service for French consumers during Covid-19 and have seen good customer adoption.ZigZag’s user-friendly online portal allows customers to select the returning items from their order, choose the most convenient carrier option, and produce a returns label, all in under a minute. ZigZag’s platform reduces the waste, friction, and cost associated with the returns process, and adding Asendia as a carrier option ensures that e-commerce consumers will be able to continue to return goods conveniently wherever they are.Al Gerrie, CEO of ZigZag, commented:“ZigZag prides itself on being able to offer its retailer customers the best carrier options each country has to offer. Asendia’s services via Colissimo are a welcome addition to the ZigZag platform and allow us to offer fast refunds and cost-effective returns to consumers in a sustainable manner, with new paperless services coming soon”.Simon Batt, CEO of Asendia UK comments:“We’re able to offer retailers access to the largest PUDO network in France with over 19,000 drop off points, meaning 72% of consumers are less than 5 mins from their nearest point whilst 95% are less than 15 mins away.The shopper experience is always important, but particularly in these unusual times during lockdown, being able to bring simplicity and safety to the returns process is a real bonus. The ‘Collect From Home’ service enables just that, shoppers place their returned parcel into their lockable post box before 8am, and the postman will collect leaving a receipt of confirmation.Many of our online retailer partners have noticed their French sales soar through this period of uncertainty, because they understand that ease of return is key. By extending their returns window to 60 days and offering the convenient ‘Collect From Home’ option they are boosting sales whilst keeping their customers safe at home”.--For more information, please contact luke.toudup@zigzag.global.About ZigZagZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally. The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, over 200 carrier services, in over 130 countries from a single integration.ZigZag delivers the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally to reduce the cost, waste, and friction associated with returns; boost customer loyalty, and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.About AsendiaAsendia is one of the world’s leading companies for the distribution of international mail and parcels to over 200 destinations. The joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post is present in Europe, Asia, Oceania and the USA with over 1500 employees and 25 offices in 17 different countries, and a large network of partners. Asendia’s headquarters are located in Paris and Berne.In 2018/19 Asendia acquired wnDirect and Globegistics, famous for their international e-commerce logistics services and software solutions.Asendia is the main shareholder of eShopWorld, based in Ireland. eShopWorld provides e-commerce enabling solutions for online retailers to quickly and simply access global shoppers with a positive international shopping experience. Through this relationship Asendia can offer its customers a suite of technology solutions and services covering the entire e-commerce value chain from checkout to product returns.



