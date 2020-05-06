Ferns N Petals Launches Exclusive Online Gifts for Mother's Day Celebration

Ferns N Petals, a pioneer in online gifting launches an exclusive range of digital gifts for Mother’s Day celebration.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferns N Petals, a pioneer in online gifting launches an exclusive range of digital gifts for Mother’s Day celebration. They are perfect for extending love, appreciation and gratitude towards mothers on this special day. The list of technology-enabled Mother’s Day gift options includes guitarist on a video call, celebrity video message and poetry on a live call, which is personalised to mom’s interest.The guitarist on video call gift option enables customers to wish their mothers with a live guitarist playing her favourite songs on a WhatsApp video conference call. The celebrity video message allows them to extend Mother’s Day wishes over a recorded call by her favourite celebrity. Jaya Bhattacharya, Tanaaz Irani, Shakti Arora, and Jay Bhanushali are some of the famous celebrities in the list. Other Mother’s Day digital gifts by Ferns N Petals includes singer on-call, personalised video messages, workout sessions for moms, eBook card, personalised APP, digital portraits, make-up session on-call, violinist on-call, etc.Apart from unique and contactless digital gifts, personalised gifts like mugs, cushions, photo frames, special Mother's Day cakes, chocolate boxes & chocolate bouquets are also going to be on offer that customers can avail according to their preference & convenience.Paritosh Bindra, Assistant Vice President- Category, Ferns N Petals, said, “In the current situation of COVID-19, we are focusing more on digital gifts for Mother’s Day apart from our regular range of cakes, flowers, chocolates, and plants. However, this year, we will only deliver Mother’s Day gifts to orange and green zones across India.”“About green gifting, mothers are going to receive plants as gifts; therefore, we are trying to enhance the experience by enabling customers to add a personal touch with photos or text messages on the pot. It will make the gift more memorable and enhance the gifting experience for both the sender & the recipient,” he added.About the CompanyFerns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 320+ outlets across 120 cities, pan India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.



