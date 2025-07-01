FNP Unveils International Rakhi Collection 2025

International Rakhi

Redefiining sibling bonds with a premium Rakhi and gifiting experience — now deliverable across 100+ countries

GURGAON , HARYANA, INDIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FNP (Ferns N Petals), Indiaʼs leading gifting brand and the largest online destination for Rakhi delivery, announces the launch of its International Rakhi Collection 2025 — a global offering that blends artisanal craftsmanship with seamless cross-border delivery, enabling customers to send Rakhis and gifts to over 100 countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE.Trusted by millions for over 30 years, FNP continues to be the brand of choice for celebrating Raksha Bandhan with meaning and style. This yearʼs collection brings together timeless tradition and thoughtful innovation. Each Rakhi is designed by skilled artisans from across India, crafted with materials such as Kundan, Polki, pearls, silver, semi-precious stones, and eco-conscious threads. With styles ranging from minimalist jewellery-inspired pieces to classic spiritual motifs, the collection reflects the evolving tastes of Indian consumers across generations and geographies.Complementing the Rakhis is the widest and most curated range of Rakhi hampers and gifts, thoughtfully crafted to suit the preferences of modern siblings — whether theyʼre celebrating together or continents apart. These hampers blend Indian mithai with international chocolates, premium teas, wellness essentials, and lifestyle products. The Rakhi assortment also includes Bhaiya-Bhabhi sets, kids' Rakhis, personalised options, and innovative new formats like fridge magnet Rakhis and dome-shaped keepsakes.For customers looking to send Rakhi to USA , send Rakhi to the UK, or send Rakhi to Canada and more, FNP offers a smooth international gifting experience with local currency checkout, real-time tracking, and guaranteed delivery before Raksha Bandhan. Same-day delivery is available in all major Indian and international cities, making even last-minute gifting a joyful possibility.“Our goal is simple — to make sure no sibling misses Rakhi because of distance,ˮ said Pawan Gadia, Global CEO G Director, FNP. “This yearʼs collection has been designed to resonate emotionally and aesthetically with customers, wherever they are in the world.ˮBuilding on last yearʼs success, when FNP enabled Rakhi celebrations in over 100 countries, the 2025 collection offers even more variety, personalisation, and convenience. With over three decades of experience in festive gifting, FNP continues to redefine how India celebrates— at home and across the world.The International Rakhi Collection 2025 is now live . Customers can explore region-specific delivery options for the USA, UK, Canada, and more. Pre-booking is open with exciting early-bird offers and discounts.For a visual feast of gifting inspirations, follow FNP on Instagram at @fernsnpetalsindia

