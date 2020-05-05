Hoyer Statement on Reports the Administration Will Shut Down the Coronavirus Task Force

“It is unthinkable that President Trump would shut down the main task force established to coordinate our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while we are still in the midst of figuring out the health and economic implications of this pandemic. It is a shameful abdication of responsibility. Already, we have seen this Administration fail to lead when it comes to the acquisition and distribution of tests and personal protective equipment needed on the front lines of this pandemic. We have watched as the President and his political advisors have sidelined medical experts and sought to downplay the dangers of coronavirus exposure. We have also seen this President praise armed protestors who have hindered efforts by states to protect their citizens from COVID-19. “This is exactly why the House established a select committee to oversee the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American people deserve to know how their elected officials are meeting this moment and hold them accountable for their actions. The House will continue to do its job to help Americans get through this crisis, and we will do our part to ensure that our nation’s response is effective, coordinated, based in science, and focused on protecting and saving lives.”